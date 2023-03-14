5 fun & exciting events to enjoy in Singapore this March 13-17!

If you’re looking for fun ways to enjoy Singapore with your family and friends, or you’re simply longing for new and exciting experiences, look no more, we got you covered.

Here are some 2023 entertaining events in Singapore you got to check them out from March 13-17!



Chatuchak Night Market

With a total of more than 60 merchants from Thailand, the Chatuchak Night Market is definitely a must-try. Get the chance to be one who gets to experience the most authentic Thai event here in Singapore. Varying from foods, clothes, and traditional Thai snacks, you will truly experience the country of Thailand in this event.

You may visit the Chatuchak Night Market every Tuesday to Sunday, 4 pm to 10 pm at 200 Turf Club Road, Singapore 287994. The market is free of charge and open to everyone until April 2, 2023!

29Rooms Asia

The world’s largest instagrammable and immersive event is happening in Gardens by the Bay, Singapore!

29Rooms, an award-winning experiential sensation, finally opened its door to the public in February 2023. Officially launched for the very first time outside of the United States, this 10-week event will let you encounter dynamic beauty ranging from art, music, fashion, wellness, and many more.

Don’t you dare miss this aesthetic opportunity!

For tickets, visit this link.

Five Footway Festival

It’s time to celebrate Singapore’s unique culture and heritage!

The Five Footway Festival is loaded with traditional Chinese opera, wu-shu/martial arts and lion dance performances, photo exhibitions, old school games, workshops, and heritage food stalls for everyone to enjoy. Embrace the beauty of Singapore this March 11-19, at Chinatown Singapore Street Market.

Don’t worry, it’s free!

T3 Underground Carnival

Want something adventurous?

Get to experience this carnival adventure! The T3 Underground Carnival at Changi Airport Terminal 3 expresses the past, present, and future of carnivals all in one! With more than 30 carnival rides, game booths, and photo opportunities, you will definitely have so many things to do!

Visit the carnival every Friday from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm, and at weekends, school and public holidays from 12 pm to 10 pm at the Changi Airport Terminal 3, 65 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819663 Basement 2 Carpark 3A, Basement 2 Mall & Basement 3 South.

Entry is free for all! There will be carnival credits required for all rides, game booths, and other shops.

Raikan Cahaya Ramadan Bazaar

The yearly Raikan Cahaya Ramadan Bazaar is back with the biggest line-up of over 100 booths and a 10-day charity drive. This event is happening on March 15 to April 16 and will take place for 33 days across key districts. The entire experience will be best described into five pillars – the food, retail, lights, entertainment and community.

This Ramadan bazaar leads up to the celebration of the Hari Raya Puasa, coupled with dazzled light installations, performances, and a charity drive for a total experience of the Muslim heritage and community.

For more details, you may read about them here.

