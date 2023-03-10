Kampong Gelam Ramadan Bazaar returns; 33 days celebration of lights and community

SINGAPORE: The yearly Kampong Gelam Raikan Cahaya Ramadan Bazaar is back with the biggest line-up of over 100 booths to date along a 10-day charity drive. This Ramadan bazaar leads up to the celebration of the Hari Raya Puasa, coupled with dazzling light installations, performances, and a charity drive for a total experience of the Muslim heritage and community.

Happening on March 15 to April 16, it will take place for 33 days across key districts. The entire experience will be best described into five pillars – food, retail, lights, entertainment and community.

Food will be available daily along the streets of Baghdad, Kandahar and outside the Sultan Gate. People will be welcomed with 86 food stalls – the biggest line-up of the bazaar yet. It features a mix of vibrant food trucks, outdoor grills, and a 2-storey mezzanine for dining. Visitors may eat a variety of traditional dishes such as Kuih Raya, satay, local seafood and deep-fried snacks, and other foods while having the option to eat outdoors or at the mezzanine seats overlooking the crowd.

For Retail, there will be 23 retail booths selling modern arts, traditional crafts and clothes made by independent artists and artisans.

You may check the list of food and retail line-ups via Kampong Gelam’s socials at https://www.instagram.com/visitkamponggelam

Projection lighting also returns in this third year of One Kampong Gelam’s Cahaya Ramadan series. This light will illuminate the iconic facade of the Masjid Sultan, which visitors can expect projection of the evolving arts and culture of Kampong Gelam.

There will also be aerial light showcases with the use of drone-controlled LED kites to mesmerize visitors. Microlight installations will also brighten the atmosphere and signify the connection between Ramadan and the people. Visitors will also see special Raikan Cahaya Ramadan Acrs with fairy lights to welcome them into the festival grounds. Light shows can be enjoyed every Fridays to Sundays.

Of course, the bazaar will not be complete without entertainment. With a mainstage by the Baghdad Street carpark, people can listen to live music performances with a pool of talented singers, traditional and modern dancers, and enriching live dialogues. The final list of entertainment line-ups will be announced at a later date.

To celebrate the community, there will be a mass Iftar at Arab Street on April 1. This is the evening meal wherein Muslims end their daily fast during the month of Ramadan. For the community to share their food, attendees can purchase tables in advance for their own Iftar, or give them to the beneficiaries of the Mosque Sultan Community Chest and Jalan Besar GRC.

A charity drive will also be happening from April 7-16, 4-8 pm. Alongside the Qiyamullail (night prayers) over the last ten days of Ramadan, there will be collection spots at 45 Sultan Gate where people can donate pre-loved clothes, non-perishable foods and home essentials. These will be distributed to the less fortunate beneficiaries by the end of Ramadan.

For more details, visit https://www.instagram.com/visitkamponggelam/.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg