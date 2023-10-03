Customer pays $4.90 for Grab delivery but ends up collecting the order himself

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post, a customer claims that a Grab delivery guy had lied to him. The customer stated on COMPLAINT SINGAPORE’s Facebook page: “Order Mac at 9 pm and the status was still preparing in the kitchen at 10 pm. Message the Grab delivery guy and he lie that Mac need more time to prepare.”

He added that he was the one who collected his order around 10:15 pm. The staff informed him that his order was ready by 9:15 pm. Apparently, no one from Grab claimed it. “He [Grab delivery driver] might be doing multiple platform taking a lot of orders. If you think the earnings are too low then dont accept the job,” the customer added.

He concluded that, based on his experience, when an order is fulfilled or delivered late, it is not the fault of the restaurant but a “delivery guy problem”.

“I pay for delivery fee $4.90 and I go collect it myself,” the customer remarked unhappily. He then shared in the comments section that he reported the incident to Grab, and the driver’s account might be banned permanently.

A netizen shared his thoughts on the issue. He commented that there could be two possible reasons for the incident: it was either a cash order or the restaurant is known for its slow service.

Grab’s Delivery Terms of Service



According to Grab, only the restaurant or its “Partners are responsible for having a separate arrangement with the consumer.”



“Upon your placement of a Food Order, the relevant Partner(s) may call you on the telephone or mobile number provided or otherwise contact you to confirm the details of the order, any change in the order (for instance, due to unavailability), the price to be paid or any change thereof and/or the estimated delivery time. For the avoidance of doubt, Grab is not involved in and will not be responsible for any such separate arrangement between you and the Partner(s) where such arrangement is not confirmed and recorded on the Platform,” Grab says in its Terms of Service.

The consumer is also responsible for opting for a self-pick-up delivery option.

“For the avoidance of doubt, where you have opted to self-pick up a Food Order, you will be deemed to have cancelled the Food Order by not collecting it within the time period specified in the Application or otherwise communicated by Grab. Neither Grab nor the Partner shall be responsible to retain the Food Order for your collection after the said period has lapsed,” the Terms of Service state.

Grab’s Code of Conduct for Drivers also states that “failure to comply with regulations/instructions as required by Grab or the government” is considered a crime. Grab will work closely with the authorities to investigate those who break the laws.