Happening around town: the best live shows to catch this March 2021

Singapore — Just like that, February is gone, and March is here, which means things are livening up. There’s excitement in the air—the kids are soon getting out of school, International Women’s Day is coming up, and more restrictions are being eased. With live performances now being allowed, this means all manner of shows will be gracing our stages again for the first time since the pandemic began.

Get ready to fill your calendar of events with these awesome activities happening in Singapore this March. It’s time to (safely) get out and about!

You’ll want to book your tickets for this one—LA Comedy Live presents the first live comedy show to hit Singapore’s stages since the pandemic took all the fun away, Let’s Joget & Goreng Together, starring none other than the nation’s funniest diva Kumar. Tired of Covid-19? Need a break from all the doom and gloom? The show promises oodles of super relatable laughs, including new jokes on life during the circuit breaker. Out for only two days, March 5 is already sold out, so book now for March 6 before it’s too late!

Let’s Joget & Goreng Together | March 5 – 6, 2021 | Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Dr, Singapore 038981 | +65 6828 8377

With thespians Serene Chen and Krish Natarajan at the helm, Singapore Repertory Theatre takes on The Sound Inside by Pulitzer Prize finalist and American playwright Adam Rapp. The play explores the unusual bond and connection between two brilliant social misfits. Touted by The New York Times as “an astonishing new play”, The Sound Inside will be showing from March 10 to April 3, 2021 in the KC Arts Theatre. Get more information and book your tickets here.

The Sound Inside | March 10 – April 3, 2021 | Singapore Repertory Theatre, KC Arts Centre, 20 Merbau Rd, Singapore 239035 | +65 6733 8166

For an immersive live performance that the whole family can enjoy, the invitation is out to attend Alice’s Topsy Turvy Tea Party, a whimsical, picnic-style interactive dance experience for the fanciful created by dance collective The Kueh Tutus. Designed for families and, in particular, children from the ages of four to nine, the show explores the themes of friendship and belonging. Get excited and get dressed for a party like no other! Book your tickets here.

Alice’s Topsy Turvy Tea Party | March 10 – April 3, 2021 | Singapore Repertory Theatre, KC Arts Centre, 20 Merbau Rd, Singapore 239035 | +65 6733 8166

Local actress Miriam Cheong takes the stage to candidly address many of the issues society has today with body and size. Straightforward, honest and hilarious, The Other F Word examines Miriam’s relationship with her body and discusses the body positivity movement making waves around the world, along with painful stigmas that still exist around the topic. For a night of laughs and frank conversations, grab your tickets here!

The Other F Word | March 24 – 28, 2021 | The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, 107 North Ridge Road, Funan, Singapore 179105 | +65 6292 2695

The Necessary Stage brings Haresh Sharma’s Model Citizens back to the theatres, 11 years after it first made its stage debut. The award-winning play is about the unlikely meeting of three women characters—a minister’s wife, the maid and her employer—and the social and gender roles that divide us. Theatre giants Goh Guat Kian, Siti Khalijah Zainal and Karen Tan star in the play, making the last show the company is staging before it moves house this August. Grab your tickets here.

Model Citizens | March 24 – April 4, 2021 | The Necessary Stage, 278 Marine Parade Road #B1-02

Marine Parade Community Building Singapore 449282 | +65 6440 8115

/TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg