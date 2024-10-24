SINGAPORE: After a woman was served what appeared to be barely cooked eggs by a less-than-friendly uncle, she took to social media to share her experience.

On the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Saturday (Oct 19). Vivian Cheng wrote about her three-fold rather negative experience when she had ordered a toast set at Koufu Toa Payoh.

First, the uncle who attended to her was “not friendly.”

Second, he forgot that she had ordered eggs and claimed she did not want them.

Third, she wondered if soft-boiled eggs were supposed to look like the bowlful she was served.

Now, soft-boiled eggs in Singapore may be considerably more runny than elsewhere in the world, as they are meant for dipping bread in. However, in the accompanying photo Ms Cheng posted, the eggs appeared to be extremely runny, with the whites barely set.

A commenter on her post wrote that the eggs looked raw, and encouraged her to file a report to the Singapore Food Agency.

Raw eggs that are unpasteurized are unsafe for eating, as they could contain harmful bacteria that could cause the person who consumes them to suffer from diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Cooking eggs thoroughly is one of the best ways to prevent this.

Several group members wrote that what Ms Cheng was served was not soft-boiled eggs.

“Look very raw should get an exchange,” one added.

One commenter chimed in to say that they look like “potential salmonella” the bacteria found in raw eggs or meat that can cause stomach flu.

Another warned Ms Cheng not to eat them unless they are pasteurized. He added that one of the eggs looked cooked and the other looked raw.

One Facebook user guessed that the eggs may have just been put in hot water for a while and then served to the post author, and several urged her to send the eggs back to be cooked further.

Koufu itself also responded on Ms Cheng’s post.

The company wrote, “Thank you for your feedback. We regret for the unpleasant experience and will look into on the job training to ensure that there is no service lapse and service staff is well trained on the food preparation to ensure such incident will not happen again. Let us know if we can provide further assistance and you may reach us at enquiry@koufu.com.sg.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Cheng for further comment or updates. /TISG

