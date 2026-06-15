Malaysian PMO’s communication chief under fire over racist post

MALAYSIA: Newly appointed Director of the Community Communications Department (J-Kom), Mohd Hisyamuddin Ghazali, has denied allegations that he made a racist statement against the Chinese community.

He received widespread criticism after calling two government critics “lost Chinese” on Facebook but insisted it was not directed at the entire Chinese community.

In a video recording, Hisyamuddin, better known as Syam Ghaz, said his Facebook post last Saturday was intended only to respond to statements by former Barisan Nasional (BN) strategic communications director Eric See-To and corruption whistleblower Albert Tei.

“I emphasise that the original posting on my Facebook page was only as a response to Eric See-To and Albert Tei alone. This matter is clearly proven in the posting, which explicitly mentions the names Lim Sian See and Albert Tei, without involving any other parties,” he said.

Hisyamuddin faced criticism from the opposition as well as government politicians following the statement that was seen as racist.

Bersatu Information Chief, Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, said it was inappropriate for a government officer like Hisyamuddin to make a racially charged statement and urged that he be dismissed.

“This is the result when the appointment of PM10 and the Minister of Communications does not know his place and status in government.

“The statements issued by the Director-General, Syam Ghaz, are clearly inappropriate to be issued by a senior government officer whose salary is paid using taxpayers’ money,” he said in a statement.

The MCA President, in a statement, also demanded that the Ministry of Communications instruct Hisyamuddin to issue a public apology or be removed from the position.

The party also criticised Democratic Action Party (DAP) and its ministers for allegedly remaining silent.

“When it comes from a newly appointed government officer, why is DAP silent?

Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) central committee member Annuar Musa also described the statement as wrong.

Pro-BN political analyst Eric See-To also mocked DAP by asking its secretary-general, Anthony Loke, whether the “lost Chinese” also included him.