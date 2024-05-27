;
Featured News In the Hood

“Pathetic food! $4.80 a bowl with only 1 small fishball and 1 small meatball!” — Diner complains, Koufu apologises

ByAnna Maria Romero

May 27, 2024

SINGAPORE: Koufu issued an apology after a diner took to social media on Monday afternoon (May 27) to highlight a complaint on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE public group about a bowl of noodle soup she ordered.

“Pathetic food! $4.80 a bowl. Only comes with 1 small fishball and 1 small meatball!!! How pathetic can it be!!!” wrote the diner, who goes by Djkilonova Glam on Facebook.

She also tagged Koufu, a local food and beverage company that operates a chain of food courts, coffee shops, and casual eateries, in her post.

Ms Djkilonova Glam posted a photo of her bowl of soup with only one fish ball and meat ball, each of which she had purchased from Qiu Yuan Fishball Noodle.

Commenters on her post agreed that the portion had indeed seemed dismal and expressed concerns over the high price of food items that seem to be decreasing in size.

A few hours after Ms Djkilonova Glam put up her post, Koufu commented on it as well, apologizing for the incident and adding that it is being looked into.

See also  'S$11 for chicken & egg?' — Customer asks if he has grown old or if the market has gone crazy

“Hi Djkilonova Glam, we apologise for the unpleasant experience you have at our establishment. We are currently looking into this case now and will update you in your PM. Thank you,” the company wrote.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Djkilonova Glam and Koufu for further updates and comments.

COMPLAINT SINGAPORE highlighted in another post that Koufu had taken swift action regarding Ms Djkilonova Glam’s complaint.

“A member of our COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group had posted a complaint about the miserable portion served from a fish ball noodle stall at one of Koufu food court branches in Singapore,” wrote an admin from the group, adding, “Within hours, Koufu official Facebook page replied.”

Read also: Shrinkflation or scam? Customer pays $4.60 for large fries, claims it was only half full

Earlier this month a report from the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) showed that the price of hawker food increased by 6.1 per cent last year, up from 5.7 per cent in 2022. The 2023’s increase is the highest since 2008.

See also  SGH staff shocked at S$6.70 caifan from Outram food court, porkchop size of spoon

In comparison, from 2012 to 2022, the average rate of increase was just 2.2 per cent per year. Meals sold at food courts and coffee shops went up by 6 per cent, while at hawker centres, they increased by 6.1 per cent. /TISG

Read also: Hawker food prices shot up by 6.1% in 2023, so what’s in store for 2024?

