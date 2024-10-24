SINGAPORE: Singapore transport conglomerate ComfortDelGro is set to acquire prominent London private taxi company Addison Lee for £269 million or close to S$460 million. The acquisition will be executed through ComfortDelGro’s subsidiary, CityFleet Networks.

Founded in 1975 by Sir John Griffin, Addison Lee has grown into a leader in London’s premium car service market, catering primarily to business-related journeys. The company currently operates a fleet of 5,000 vehicles with 7,500 drivers, providing services across London.

ComfortDelGro’s acquisition aims to expand Addison Lee’s operations beyond the capital, with planned expansions into other UK cities such as Liverpool, Chester, the Wirral, and Aberdeen. This deal will also strengthen ComfortDelGro’s global reach, boosting its total fleet size to over 34,000 vehicles worldwide.

Liam Griffin, Addison Lee’s CEO, expressed optimism about the acquisition, describing ComfortDelGro as the “perfect fit” for the business. “They share our philosophy, vision, and ambition for the Addison Lee brand, and bring significant international industry expertise,” he remarked.

ComfortDelGro’s CEO, Cheng Siak Kian, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the strategic benefits of the acquisition. “This move not only extends our footprint in the UK but also allows us to leverage Addison Lee’s expertise to enhance and scale our premium point-to-point services globally,” he said.

A notable aspect of Addison Lee’s current strategy is its transition to an all-electric fleet, with the introduction of Volkswagen electric cars and vans already underway. ComfortDelGro plans to incorporate Addison Lee’s electrification efforts into its own environmental goals, as it continues to explore ways to modernize and electrify its fleet worldwide.