The Lee siblings spat has always been the simmering volcano in local politics since 2017, when it became apparent that Singapore’s Camelot had fallen.

Will the dispute erupt again – or will it run out of steam as the two Lee brothers realise that blood is thicker than water and that both have a lot more to lose than gain fighting each other?

There are signs of a possible ceasefire or at least some public signals of wavering white flags.

But first, here’s some quick catching-up background for those who haven’t been keeping up with the news for the last seven years.

After Lee Hsien Yang, his wife Lee Suet Fern and son Li Shengwu had more or less left for foreign shores, the cause of the dispute – the fate of the 38 Oxley Road house – was put aside as long as Lee Wei Ling, the sister of the Lee brothers was alive and occupying the property.

Now that she has passed on, Parliament will have to decide.

The three options (to quote Wikipedia): “retain the property by gazetting it as a National Monument or for conservation, retain the dining hall and demolish the rest of the property or allow the property to be demolished fully and allow for the site to be redeveloped”.

The Parliament committee, chaired by then DPM and now Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and which has offered these options, had said:

“With the passage of time, I hope we will be able to arrive at a wise decision on this matter in an informed and considered way that takes into account the significant public interest to preserve the heritage of our young nation while respecting Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s personal wishes for the house.”

Lee Hsien Yang, who is overseas, said on his Facebook:

“(Lee Wei) Ling directed me to convey the following statement on her passing: My father’s, Lee Kuan Yew, and my mother’s Kwa Geok Choo, unwavering and deeply felt wish for their house at 38 Oxley Road, Singapore 238629, to be demolished upon the last parent’s death.”

The Teo Chee Hean statement in Parliament was the penultimate official position made seven years ago on 38 Oxley Road. This was as far as I could recall.

Lee Wei Ling’s death at 69 after she was diagnosed with a rare degenerative brain disease has seen an outpouring of public tribute and emotion on the loss of an eminent daughter of Singapore.

From a young age, she was determined to achieve and make a difference in everything she did – including being a President’s Scholar, good at languages, a strong athlete, and an outstanding and dedicated doctor and neurologist.

She also made an impact with her columns in The Sunday Times.

Tributes came from Singaporeans at every level – including President Tharman Shanmugaratmam, ministers, colleagues and patients.

There was a poignancy in her older brother, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s tribute to her. He said his father had asked him to take care of his sister and brother.

But, “sadly, after he passed away in 2015, a shadow fell between my siblings and me, and I was unable to fulfil his wish.” He spoke at length about her sister, who was virtually the doctor in the whole Lee family.

SM Lee and his wife, Ho Ching, were at the sister’s wake.

The Singapore Police Force has clarified that there are no legal constraints to Mr Lee Hsien Yang and Mrs Lee Suet Fern from returning to Singapore: “They are and have always been free to return to Singapore.”

Perhaps time will heal the rift between SM Lee and Lee Hsien Yang. It is also time for some compromise. Seven years have already passed. So has one of the main players in this Singapore-produced drama.

What exactly is this existential threat to Singapore’s future and integrity that some give-and-take and a big dose of common sense cannot resolve?

The country has larger and more important problems to confront.

Tan Bah Bah is a former senior leader writer with The Straits Times. He was also managing editor of a magazine publishing company