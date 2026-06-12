‘Absolutely outrageous!’—Singaporeans decry 30 cents charge for extra sauce at McDonald’s

SINGAPORE: Netizens in Singapore have reacted with shock and anger after discovering that McDonald’s Singapore has begun charging customers an additional 30 cents for extra sauce on selected burgers, sparking fresh complaints about rising costs and what some have described as yet another example of “shrinkflation.”

The change came to light when customers using the McDonald’s app noticed that adding extra McChicken sauce, smoked sauce, black pepper mayonnaise, Big Mac sauce and tartar sauce to their burgers now incurs a 30-cent charge. Previously, customers could request extra portions of these sauces without paying an additional fee. Extra mustard and ketchup, however, appeared to remain free.

The introduction of the new sauce charge has already triggered a wave of criticism online, with many customers questioning whether they are receiving value for money and expressing concern that additional fees are gradually becoming the norm for items that were once provided at no extra cost.

The comments reflect growing sensitivity among consumers towards additional charges, particularly as the cost of living continues to be a concern for many Singaporeans.

Some loyal customers said they had only just adjusted to the company’s decision to charge 50 cents for sauce pots such as its popular Curry Sauce, which had previously been provided free of charge.

One customer expressed surprise at the change, saying, “Sometimes the standard amount of sauce is too small, and I’m surprised that I now have to pay an extra 30 cents.”

Others questioned both the rationale behind the charge and how it would be implemented in practice.

“Charging three cents for extra sauce is outrageous. Can we pay extra for sauce only after receiving the meal and finding that there isn’t enough?” one netizen wrote.

The development has also reignited discussions about shrinkflation, a term used to describe the practice of reducing the size, quantity or value of a product while maintaining the same price or increasing it. Consumers often cite shrinkflation when they feel they are paying more while receiving less than before.

Several customers argued that the new sauce charge fits into a broader trend of companies finding ways to increase revenue without making substantial improvements to products or services.

One netizen recounted their own experience after paying for extra sauce, saying, “I was also shocked when I bought breakfast just now. The worst part is that after I paid extra for extra sauce, it felt like the amount of sauce in the burger was the same as usual. So I paid extra but got the same amount as before?”

McDonald’s Singapore is operated by Hanbaobao Pte. Ltd., which holds the master licence, also known as the developmental licence, for all McDonald’s restaurants in Singapore.

The ownership structure of the business changed in 2016 when McDonald’s Corporation transferred ownership of its Singapore and Malaysia operations to Lionhorn Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company run by Saudi founders.

Lionhorn is led by Sheik Fahd and Abdulrahman Alireza, who have two decades of experience as the developmental licence holders for nearly 100 McDonald’s restaurants across the western and southern regions of Saudi Arabia.