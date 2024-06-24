Featured News Home News

Heartfelt tributes pour in for Sim Lim ice cream uncle Ah Boon who passes away at 92

ByAnna Maria Romero

June 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: Ng Teak Boon, one of Singapore’s beloved ice cream uncles, passed away on Saturday (June 22) at the age of 92.

Uncle Boon, as he was fondly called, was among the last hawkers to possess a license to sell ice cream anywhere in Singapore. He was usually seen at Sim Lim Tower.

Melvin Chew, who created the Facebook group Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 that went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic, announced Mr Ng’s passing on the group page on June 22.

He added that he would pay his last respects to Uncle Boon later that day.

2 weeks ago I just saw him at Jalan Besar Hawker Centre. And I still talked to him. Passed some kopi money to him. Today he passed on. Rip Uncle Boon,” he added.

On Monday, Mr Chew posted that Uncle Boon’s burial will be held on Saturday (June 29) at noon at the Garden Of Peace 政府清心园 at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery on Cemetery South Street 18.

See also  Singaporeans riled up over a “costly” cup of iced ‘Milo Elephant’ worth $2.70

He also invited “friends who want to go through Uncle Boon’s last journey” to come along.

Reports say that Uncle Boon sold ice cream for over 50 years and, at the time of his demise, was still living on his own in a one-room flat at Geylang Bahru.

Read also: SG ice cream uncles slowly melting away in the heat of strict regulations

In 2022, he was called Singapore’s “oldest hawker” in a Facebook post that went viral.

Larry Lai, the admin of the popular Can Eat! Hawker Food Facebook page called out netizens who merely included Uncle Boon in their videos on TikTok, asking them instead to help him by buying ice cream from him.

“Minimally buy $20-$30 from him mah. And stop sticking your label on his cart,” wrote Mr Lai. At the time, only eight vendors, like Uncle Boon, were left with street-selling ice cream licenses in Singapore.

He praised the hawker for being “so independent” and “robust for his age,” adding that he “really manifests the spirit and strength of the Silver Generation.”

See also  "Must be an old Karen" — Netizens mock woman who refuses to allow hawker serve customers who have a guide dog

“That’s why his life journey is so compelling,” wrote Mr Lai.

More than 600 comments have been on Mr Chew’s post since June 22, with many posting their fond memories of having bought ice cream from Uncle Boon and expressing condolences to the family.

Others expressed regrets that they had not visited him for some time and wished they had done so. /TISG

Read also: Ice Cream Uncle Ah Boon: TikTok exploitation & call to support Singapore’s oldest hawker

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Jobless man says he’s getting only S$1.5K job offers in Singapore, so he tries out gambling as a side hustle; “ends up in S$20K+ debts”

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“How will I ever catch up in this rat race?” — Man earning S$5K after 3 years in the company disappointed that fresh grads are offered more

September 29, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

East-West Line disruption: Apologies accepted

September 29, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

Romance on a Budget: How couples are making their honeymoon dream come true despite Singapore’s economic woes

September 29, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Home News

S’poreans poke fun at VEP’s “very flexible rules” as motorists without RFID tags from Oct 1 are still allowed to enter Malaysia but will get a “warning”

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB: 90% Singapore seniors opt for short-lease two-room flexi flats below S$200K

September 29, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.