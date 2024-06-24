SINGAPORE: In a lengthy post, a Singaporean reported that his 93-year-old grandmother was being neglected and emotionally abused by a relative. The writer turned to Singaporeans for advice on the familial issue.

In reply to one comment, the writer of the post shared a bit more context to the issue, saying:

“My point is that we want to find a way to get her out of there in the least negative or traumatic way possible because I know this whole process will be emotionally difficult for her, too.

But I don’t know if her owning the HDB has any other implications for us being able to get her out of there.”

Another commenter who saw the original post left a comment that read, “Report to NAVH under Vulnerable Adults Act. Would be great if you have evidence.”

Ministry of Social and Family Development on the Vulnerable Adults ACT (VAA)

On its website, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSFD) defines vulnerable adult abuse as “any action or inaction by a person or caregiver in a position of trust or control that puts the safety, health or well-being of a vulnerable adult at risk.”

Such abuse can have different forms. From physical violence and emotional/psychological abuse to any behaviour that threatens the well-being and safety.

According to the MSFD, “The Vulnerable Adults Act (VAA) defines a vulnerable adult as any individual who meets all of the following criteria:

Is 18 years of age or older, and

Has a mental or physical infirmity, disability or incapacity and, because of it,

Is unable to protect themselves from abuse, neglect or self-neglect.”

The Ministry encourages Singaporeans witnessing such incidents to contact the National Anti-Violence and S e x ual Harassment Helpline (NAVH) or the police.

