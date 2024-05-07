;
Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do strangely cross paths in new K-drama ‘Connection’ poster

ByLydia Koh

May 7, 2024

SBS’s highly anticipated K-drama, “Connection,” has just unveiled an enticing poster showcasing its two lead characters.

Ji Sung stars as Jang Jae Kyung, an esteemed detective heading the narcotics unit with precision, while Jeon Mi Do portrays Oh Yoon Jin, a spirited reporter unafraid to speak her mind.

Jang Jae Kyung’s principled life takes a dark turn when he’s forcibly addicted to a mysterious new drug after being abducted.

Meanwhile, the suspicious death of a longtime friend draws Jang Jae Kyung and Oh Yoon Jin, former schoolmates, into an unexpected partnership as they vow to uncover the truth.

Tackling mystery together

The new poster offers a glimpse into their investigation, featuring Jang Jae Kyung and Oh Yoon Jin surrounded by clues and notes, hinting at their pivotal roles in the case.

The caption, “It all began with us,” teases their upcoming dynamic as they tackle the mystery together.

Jeon Mi Do embodies the role of Oh Yoon Jin, a determined reporter known for her outspokenness against injustice. Her character’s journey explores the profound impact of money on society, resonating with viewers on a personal level.

Heartfelt performance

The production team commends Jeon Mi Do’s dedication to portraying Yoon Jin authentically and encourages audiences to anticipate her heartfelt performance in “Connection.”

Ji Sung shines as Detective Jang Jae Kyung, earning respect from his colleagues and superiors for his exceptional leadership and crime-solving abilities.

His promotion to inspector signifies his achievements, but his involvement in the unfolding incident reveals inner struggles and motivations that viewers will unravel throughout the series.

Ji Sung emphasizes the attention to detail exhibited by the cast and crew and invites viewers to delve into the intricacies of “Connection,” where every scene promises intrigue and suspense.

Portraying complex characters

Ji Sung is a well-respected South Korean actor known for his versatility and ability to portray complex characters.

Born Kwak Tae-geun in 1977, Ji Sung debuted in 1999 and has been active ever since. He received the Grand Prize award at the SBS Drama Awards, a major achievement in Korean television.

Jeon Mi Do is a South Korean actress and singer who has achieved recognition in theater and on-screen acting.

She began her career in musicals in 2006 and rose to prominence through well-known productions like “Finding Kim Jong-wook,” “Doctor Zhivago,” and “Maybe Happy Ending.”

