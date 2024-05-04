;
Featured News Home News

Singapore tops global youth development index; ranks 1st in health & well-being, and peace & security

ByMary Alavanza

May 4, 2024
Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore tops global youth development, according to the latest Global Youth Development Index Report released by the Commonwealth Secretariat.

The report, which measures the progress of youth development across 183 countries, highlights Singapore’s exceptional performance across various domains.

According to TODAY, Singapore clinched the top spot worldwide in two crucial domains: health and well-being, as well as peace and security. However, the nation faced challenges in political and civic participation, where it ranked 100th globally.

The Youth Development Index serves as a vital tool for tracking progress towards sustainable development goals related to youth development.

It provides valuable insights for researchers, policymakers, and civil societies, facilitating informed decision-making and targeted interventions.

Although “it is not a definitive diagnosis or situation analysis of each country’s policies or programmes… it is an indication of collective progress or decline towards ensuring that young people are not left behind in the pursuit of the sustainable development goals,” the report stated.

See also  "How do young Singaporeans get so rich?" — Netizen asks after witnessing so many of them travelling, owning cars and spending so much

Singapore’s overall score of 0.868 places it within the “very high” band of youth development. Denmark (0.862) and Portugal (0.848) followed closely behind, securing the second and third positions respectively.

Ten highest-ranking countries, YDI 2023
Photo: The Commonwealth

Notably, Singapore’s performance outshines other Commonwealth nations, with Malta joining the global top 10 alongside Singapore.

Also, Singapore is the only Asian or Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member state within the top 10 rankings.

South Korea (0.824) secured 16th place globally in the Asia-Pacific region. Following closely behind, Brunei (0.810) and New Zealand (0.810) shared the 27th spot, while Malaysia (0.802) attained 35th place.

In terms of individual domains, Singapore demonstrated remarkable achievements across various areas.

It attained a “very high” score in education (0.930), employment and opportunity (0.958), equality and inclusion (0.973), health and well-being (0.972), as well as peace and security (0.960).

However, the nation encountered challenges in political and civic participation (0.324), scoring “very low.” /TISG

See also  S'pore must keep up fight against drugs, especially when social media glamourises drug use

Read also: Singapore among top 30 best countries for remote work

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Home News

Customer upset after Ninja Van delivery driver allegedly throws electronics item over her gate

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore tops world digital competitiveness rankings

November 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

2.9 million S’porean adults to receive $200 to $600 next month under enhancement to Assurance Package

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

Customer upset after Ninja Van delivery driver allegedly throws electronics item over her gate

November 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

“Squid Game 2” features Lee Jung Jae, Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and others fighting for their lives

November 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

On Nov 20, Jin of BTS will perform solo for the first time on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show

November 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

Singapore tops world digital competitiveness rankings

November 14, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.