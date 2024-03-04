Featured News Lifestyle

foodpanda delivery rider says he earned S$8K+ after working 14+hrs/day

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 4, 2024

SINGAPORE: A man who works as a delivery rider for foodpanda has gone viral on TikTok after posting a series of screenshots showing he earned S$8,454.98 in December 2023 alone.

And while this amount is higher than his usual earnings, he’s bringing home around S$6,000 monthly through hard work.

The recent post from the rider, who goes by Pandaking (@foodpandax13) on the platform, has gotten almost 380,000 views. The secret to his big earnings is simple: he’s an extremely diligent worker, clocking in many hours every month.

TikTok/foodpandax13

 

For example, he posted a screenshot of his payments between Jan 21 and 27, 2023. In that week, he worked 116 hours and 10 minutes, doing 370 deliveries.

An employee in Singapore may work up to nine hours a day, or 44 hours per week, if he or she only works five days per week. For those who work six days a week, they’re only allowed to clock in eight hours a day, says the Ministry of Manpower.

TikTok/foodpandax13

But the rider’s long hours have paid off handsomely, as his total earnings for the week were shown to be S$2,325.21.

Another screenshot Pandaking included showed his high performance during the Festive Season Special from Dec 15, 2022, to Jan 15, 2023.

The special offered exciting prizes for the top 500 riders. The screenshot showed that the rider was fourth on the leaderboard. And a later screenshot showed his prizes as a Top Rider, and even featured a banner that says, “Social Media Superstar 2022”.

TikTok/foodpandax13

The next screenshot shows that Pandaking had lodged an eye-watering 491 hours and 16 minutes of work in December 2022. While this averages nearly 16 hours a day, or nearly double the number of working hours of most employees, he earned S$7,183.67 for that month.

TikTok/foodpandax13

In a comment, he clarified that he works 14 hours during weekdays and then from 16 to 17 hours on weekends.

In another TikTok post on Jan 1, 2024, Pandaking celebrated that he had broken his previous record in December 2022, where he had worked hours making 1227 deliveries and earning S$7,183.

One year later, in December 2023, he worked 506 hours and made 1364 deliveries to earn S$8,454.

“Maybe 10 deliveries are to Canberra but the rest are purely Yishun,” he noted.

Commenters on his most recent post have congratulated him on being hardworking, even unstoppable. Others urged him to watch out for his health and ensure he gets enough rest.

And when someone told him that if he keeps going at this pace, he’ll be a millionaire in 10 years, he answered, “Honestly, (I) hope not to work food delivery for too long. /TISG

