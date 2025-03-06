SINGAPORE: As pet owners in Singapore increasingly view their furry companions as beloved family members, the demand for premium pet products and services is experiencing a significant rise. Once centred around basic pet care, the market is now expanding to include luxury offerings that reflect the growing trend of treating pets to the same high standards as human family members. According to the latest Retail Asia report, this shift is driven by rising affluence and a growing awareness of pet health and well-being.

The surge in spending on premium pet products

While the volume of pet care products sold remains stable, the value of the market has skyrocketed, reflecting the increasing willingness of Singaporean pet owners to splurge on their pets. According to Daniel Choy, CEO of Petico and Perromart, the average spending per pet is around $195 a month—a noticeable increase from the previous year.

Choy noted that despite Singapore’s relatively small population of six million, its pet care market is already about half the size of Malaysia’s, highlighting the country’s leading position in Southeast Asia when it comes to premiumising pet care. The trend mirrors the growing affluence of consumers, with more disposable income allowing them to invest in higher-quality products and services for their pets.

Rising demand for pet health, wellness, and tech

One of the most significant shifts in the pet care industry is the growing focus on health and wellness. Pet owners are increasingly willing to pay more for supplements and wellness products, opting for natural, organic, and raw food options to ensure their pets live healthier lives. Premium pet food, which often boasts higher meat content and better nutritional profiles, is becoming a staple for owners who view their pets as members of the family.

Technology is also playing an increasingly important role in the pet care space. Smart home appliances, such as surveillance cameras, smart feeders, and toilets, are becoming more common as pet owners seek ways to monitor and care for their pets remotely. Furthermore, pet daycare and lifestyle services have evolved beyond basic caretaking, with pet owners now willing to invest in swimming lessons, yoga, pilates, and even school buses for their pets.

Shifting shopping habits and future trends

Consumer behaviour is shifting towards e-commerce, with more pet owners preferring the convenience and variety of online shopping. This trend is expected to continue, as personalised subscription services and the ability to research products from home further enhance the shopping experience.

Meanwhile, physical stores are transforming into service hubs. In places like Hong Kong, retail stores now offer grooming, daycare, and specialised services like yoga and facial treatments. This shift signals a move towards an experience-driven approach to pet care, catering to the growing demand for premium services.

Looking ahead, artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to play a significant role in the future of pet care. From AI-powered pet care consultants to solutions that monitor pets’ health and habits, the potential for technology to improve the lives of pets and their owners is vast. Sustainability is also a key growth area, with eco-friendly and biodegradable products gaining popularity among environmentally conscious pet owners.

As the pet care market continues to evolve in Singapore, one thing is clear — the bond between pets and their owners is only getting stronger, and so too is the demand for high-quality, luxurious pet care.