On March 20, KST, the inaugural game of the MLB Seoul Series 2024 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres commenced at Gocheok Sky Dome.

Alongside the enthusiastic fans, numerous celebrities were sighted relishing the baseball experience. Cha Eun Woo, an ASTRO member and an actor, attended the game casually dressed, drawing attention when he appeared on the LED screens.

The esteemed celebrity couple Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young were also present, enjoying a romantic date they shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon, the renowned musician, was spotted in the company of former MLB star Park Chan Ho, both watching the game from the same booth.

G-Dragon couldn’t help but smile sheepishly when one of his own songs played in the arena.

Star-studded event

Additionally, KBO infielder Hwang Jae Gyun and his wife, T-ara’s Jiyeon, briefly appeared on the screen, while Ok Taecyeon, a member of 2PM and an actor, updated his Instagram to inform fans of his enjoyment at the ‘MLB Seoul Series’.

The first game concluded with a victory for the LA Dodgers, with a score of 5-2.

Cha Eun Woo, born Lee Dong-min, is a versatile South Korean entertainer who debuted in 2016 as part of the boy band Astro under Fantagio.

Astro’s successful music career has garnered him a dedicated fanbase. He is also recognized for his roles in popular Korean dramas like “My ID is Gangnam Beauty” and “True Beauty.”

As of March 2024, Cha Eun Woo has taken on a starring role in the drama series Hit the Top.

King of K-pop

G-Dragon, also known as Kwon Ji-yong, is the “King of K-pop” in South Korea. He leads the iconic boy band BigBang, one of the best-selling groups worldwide.

G-Dragon embarked on a prosperous solo career in 2009 with the release of his album “Heartbreaker.”

His achievements include winning prestigious awards such as the Mnet Asian Music Awards (Artist of the Year in 2013) and Melon Music Awards. In 2016, G-Dragon launched his own fashion line, Peaceminusone.