SINGAPORE: Chee Hong Tat, Singapore’s Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, is set to join the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Board of Directors starting June 1 this year. The appointment will extend for a three-year term until May 31, 2027, as announced by MAS on May 2.

In addition to Mr Chee’s appointment, MAS disclosed the reappointment of five existing members to its board. Mr Heng Swee Keat, Mr Alvin Tan, Mr Peter Ong, Mrs Deborah Ong, and Mr Ng Wai King will continue their roles for another three years, also until May 31, 2027.

However, Professor Tan Chorh Chuan will conclude his tenure on May 31, stepping down from his position as a member of the MAS Board. Appointed in June 2012, Mr Tan played a vital role in the Board risk committee during his tenure.

Mr Lawrence Wong, the chairman of the MAS Board, expressed gratitude for Mr Tan’s contributions over the past 12 years, highlighting, “His clear thinking and ability to bring a systems view to complex problems was a tremendous asset for the MAS Board. He provided useful inputs that contributed to more robust decisions that enabled MAS to build stronger organisational capabilities in technology and risk management.”

The MAS Board of Directors, effective from June 1, 2024, includes:

Mr Lawrence Wong, Chairman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance

Mr Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Chairman, Minister for Trade and Industry

Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies

Mr Chee Hong Tat, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance

Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade and Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth

Mr Peter Ong, Chairman of Risk Committee, Former Head, Civil Service

Mr Chaly Mah, Chairman of Audit Committee, Chairman, NetLink NBN Management Pte Ltd

Mr Lucien Wong, Attorney-General, Attorney-General’s Chambers

Mrs Deborah Ong, Retired Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Mr Ng Wai King, Managing Partner, WongPartnership

Mr Chia Der Jiun, Managing Director, MAS

/TISG

