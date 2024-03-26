Celebrity

TVXQ’s Changmin to make his musical acting debut

ByLydia Koh

March 26, 2024

TVXQ member Changmin will make his debut as a musical actor in the upcoming production of Benjamin Button, as EMK Musical Company announced on March 25.

The musical, based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s short novel, will take audiences through the Jazz Age and depict the unique life journey of Benjamin Button, who ages in reverse.

Photo: Wikipedia/Changmin

Changmin will portray the titular character, Benjamin Button, a man born elderly who paradoxically grows younger with time.

Actors Kim Jae Beom and Kim Sung Sik will join him. Actresses Kim So Hyang, Park Eun Mi, and Lee Ah Reum Sol will portray the female jazz club singer Bleu Lou Monnier.

Star-studded cast

Additional cast members include Ha Eun Seom as Kim Na Yoon, Kim Ji Seon as Mama, and Min Jae Wan and Park Kwang Seon as Blue Lou Monnier’s manager, Jerry.

The musical will run at the Sejong M Theater in Seoul from May 11 to June 30.

See also  TVXQ's Changmin postpones wedding due to pandemic

Changmin, part of the widely recognized South Korean pop duo TVXQ, has been an active figure in the entertainment industry.

Originally debuting as part of the five-member group DBSK (Dong Bang Shin Ki), known as Tohoshinki in Japan, TVXQ quickly gained fame with hits like “Hug” and albums such as “Tri-Angle,” “Rising Sun,” and “Mirotic.”

Changmin, recognized for his multifaceted talents as a singer, songwriter, and actor, boasts an impressive IQ reportedly reaching 155, the highest in SM Entertainment.

His commanding vocals have been integral to TVXQ’s distinctive sound, contributing to their widespread domestic and international success and playing a pivotal role in the global spread of K-pop.

Popular as a group and solo

He has also ventured out independently, releasing solo albums in Korea and Japan. His Korean solo debut, “Chocolate,” in 2020, was well-received. Changmin has participated in writing and composing songs for TVXQ and his solo works.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

YouTuber Tzuyang returns to Mukbang: Ready to feast again after 3-month hiatus

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

Late Lee Sun Kyun posthumously honored with Korean Film Achievement Award

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops a romantic hint with Frédéric Arnault in her new song Moonlit Floor lyrics?

October 1, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

“It was a teen cockroach!” — Diner shocked to find a bug “hiding” under the vegetable he ate

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Relationships

Mother and son forced to work two jobs to support his jobless dad, who refuses to cut down his overspending on cigarettes, food and beer

October 6, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.