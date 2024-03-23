Industry insiders have stepped forward to address rumours surrounding Hyeri, Ryu Joon Yeol, and Han So Hee, dispelling notions of a “transit relationship” involving the stars.

Previously, Hyeri disclosed that while she had initially agreed to discuss matters with Ryu Joon Yeol following breakup reports in November 2023, they ultimately did not communicate or meet after that.

Embarking on a new relationship

Amidst dating reports between Ryu Joon Yeol and Han So Hee emerging recently, speculation arose that Ryu Joon Yeol had not concluded his relationship with Hyeri before embarking on a new one with Han So Hee.

This conjecture stemmed partly from Hyeri’s statement suggesting they intended to “talk things out”.

However, insiders clarified that Hyeri’s mention of discussing matters with Ryu Joon Yeol was merely a procedural formality and didn’t imply lingering feelings between them.

Breakup

News on March 21 KST revealed that Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol had decided to take a “break” from their relationship in February 2023, coinciding with Hyeri’s commitments to her film ‘Victory’.

This “break” effectively signalled a breakup, with Ryu Joon Yeol absent during Hyeri’s birthday celebrations in June.

Media outlets attempted to verify the breakup rumours between July and August, but both sides refrained from providing a definitive response.

An insider noted that this reluctance to clarify is typical in long-term relationships, where defining the end can be challenging.

Furthermore, another insider emphasized that Hyeri and Ryu Joon Yeol met only once in person throughout the preceding year, indicating their relationship was already declining. Thus, labeling it a “transit relationship” would be an overstatement.