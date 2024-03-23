Celebrity

Jaejoong advises The Boyz on ways to win favours from senior officers during military service

ByLydia Koh

March 23, 2024

In the latest episode of ‘Jaefriends’, Younghoon, New, and Q, members of The Boyz, sought advice from Jaejoong, a senior figure in K-Pop, on navigating military life. New, representing The Boyz, asked Jaejoong about his experiences as a prominent soldier.

Jaejoong shared a strategic perspective, highlighting the importance of the initial vacation: “It’s a critical opportunity to assert authority.” He detailed his approach, arranging for a conspicuous van to pick him up in advance to ensure it stood out.

Younghoon, New, and Q expressed surprise as Jaejoong expanded on his strategy. He also organized meetings with senior officers beforehand for joint activities in Seoul upon their return from leave.

Photo: Wikipedia/Jaejoong

Earning respect from senior officers

Jaejoong enthusiastically described how providing rides in his van to departing senior officers earned him respect upon their return to base.

Drawing attention to a common issue, he warned about the prevalence of underwear theft, citing the ineffectiveness of labelling due to limited supplies and rapid deterioration.

Observing Q’s stunned reaction, Jaejoong commented, “Being aware of these challenges helps you prepare for what lies ahead.”

Jaejoong, also known as Kim Jae-joong, is a multi-talented South Korean entertainer. Primarily known for his singing, he’s a member of the K-pop group JYJ and was formerly part of the popular group TVXQ.

As a soloist, he’s released several Korean albums that topped the charts, including “WWW” and “No. X.”

Success in Japan

In Japan, his solo albums have also succeeded greatly, with all three studio albums reaching number one. Besides music, Jaejoong has acted in various Korean dramas and films, showcasing his acting talents.

He’s also ventured into directing. In 2023, he established his own agency, iNKODE, where he holds a leadership position. He recently started a YouTube show called “Jaefriends”, where he interviews celebrities.

The Boyz is a South Korean boy band that debuted in December 2017 under IST Entertainment. The Boyz comprises 11 members: Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo, and Eric.
Originally, they had 12 members, but Hwall departed from the group in October 2019.

