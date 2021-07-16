Entertainment Celebrity Joo Ji Hoon and Han So Hee to lead in an upcoming...

Joo Ji Hoon and Han So Hee to lead in an upcoming film

“Gentleman” is about private investigator Ji Hyun Soo (Joo Ji Hoon) who gets framed for murder and is unexpectedly swept up in a major case while trying to be vindicated. In order to get cleared of the accusation within a week, he partners up with prosecutor Kim Hwa Jin (Han So Hee).

Han So Hee will be one of the leads for upcoming film Gentleman. Picture: Instagram

— South Korean actors Joo Ji Hoon and Han So Hee has been confirmed to lead in the upcoming film Gentleman (working title).

Earlier this month was revealed that the actors were offered roles in the new film. It was announced on Jul 15 that Joo Ji Hoon and Han So Hee have been confirmed to star in Gentleman. 

Joo Ji Hoon has confirmed playing the lead for Gentleman. Picture: Instagram

Kim Kyung Won is the director of the film, and he was behind The :Reborn. Gentleman will begin filming in Aug and is scheduled to premiere in May 2022.

Born May 16, 1982, Joo Ji Hoon is a South Korean  and model. His first leading role was in the 2006 hit drama Princess Hours. His other notable works include The DevilAntiqueMaskAlong with the Gods: The Two Worlds and its sequel, The Spy Gone NorthDark Figure of Crime and Kingdom.

In 2003, Ju debuted as a model, in advertisements for clothing brands such as Calvin Klein, Levi’s and Reebok. He won many awards for modelling. Before entering the entertainment industry, he studied at Tongwon College, majoring in e-Business.

Born Nov 18, 1994, Han So Hee is a South Korean actress. She has starred as a main cast in the Korean television series Money Flower (2017), 100 Days My Prince (2018), and the supporting role in Abyss (2019).

She gained wide recognition after portraying the main character of Yeo Da-kyung in the smash-hit and record-breaking drama The World of the Married (2020). Han attended Ulsan Girls’ High School. She appeared in SHINee’s “Tell Me What To Do” music video in 2016. /TISG

