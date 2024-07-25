Youngjae, a member of the K-pop group GOT7 and an actor, is set to return to the drama scene after three years with the series ‘Friendly Rivalry,’ as announced by his agency, Andbut Company, on July 24 KST.

The drama is based on a popular webtoon and is a high-teen mystery thriller set in Chae Hwa Girls’ High School, where top students compete fiercely.

The plot revolves around Seulgi Woo, a girl from a provincial orphanage who struggles to fit in at this elite institution.

Youngjae, who previously starred in the dramas ‘So Not Worth It’ and ‘Love and Wish’ in 2021, will join a cast that includes Lee Hyeri, Kang Hyewon, Jung Subin, and Oh Uri.

This role marks a significant departure from his previous acting and musical roles, suggesting a new iconic character in his career.

Key figure

Debuting in 2014 with GOT7, Youngjae has become a key figure in the group’s sound, known for his smooth vocals on tracks like “Just Right,” “If You Do,” and “Never Ever.”

He is also a talented songwriter, contributing to several of the group’s songs, including “1:31 AM,” “Rewind,” and “Sign.” Beyond music, Youngjae is known for his dynamic stage presence and engaging performances.

In addition to his drama work, Youngjae continues to be active in the music industry. He recently released a new song titled ‘T.P.O.’ and hosts MBC FM4U’s radio show ‘GOT7 Youngjae’s Close Friend.’

He is also set to embark on his Asia tour ‘ONCE IN A DREAM,’ starting in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug 17 KST, with stops in Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

Solo career

Youngjae signed with Sublime Artist Agency and launched his solo career after GOT7’s contract with JYP Entertainment ended in early 2021. In October 2021, he released his first solo extended play (EP) titled “Colors from Ars.”

The lead single, “Vibin’,” showcased his signature smooth vocals and love for R&B. Youngjae is actively building his solo career, exploring new musical styles and releasing new music.