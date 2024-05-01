;
Entertainment

Suzy & Park Bo Gum’s sneak peek of their loving couple chemistry in the upcoming movie “Wonderland”

ByLydia Koh

May 1, 2024

The eagerly awaited movie “Wonderland” has unveiled its initial stills featuring Suzy and Park Bo Gum!

Set in a world where people utilize the “Wonderland” service, enabling them to reconnect with their departed loved ones via video calls reconstructed through artificial intelligence, the film boasts a stellar cast including Tang Wei, Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu Mi, and Choi Woo Shik.

Navigating daily life

Suzy portrays Jung In, who utilizes the “Wonderland” service to reconstruct her boyfriend Tae Joo (played by Park Bo Gum), who lies incapacitated in bed following an unfortunate accident.

Suzy is set to depict her character’s complex emotions, oscillating between happiness, confusion, and longing as she navigates her daily life alongside her reconstructed lover.

Park Bo Gum embodies the role of Tae Joo, Jung In’s boyfriend, who awakens from unconsciousness.

His performance is anticipated to showcase the stark contrast between the artificial intelligence version of Tae Joo, meticulously crafted by “Wonderland,” and the real-life Tae Joo, who grapples with unfamiliarity and confusion upon regaining consciousness.

See also  Suzy is happier now as an actress than in her past idol days

On-screen chemistry

Director Kim Tae Yong has heightened viewers’ excitement for the on-screen chemistry between Suzy and Park Bo Gum, remarking on their exceptional rapport and mutual respect during filming.

“Wonderland” is scheduled for release in theatres on June 5th.

Star-studded cast

Park Bo Gum is a well-respected South Korean actor known for his diverse acting range and charming personality. He’s played various characters, from complex and dark to lighthearted and comedic.

This showcases his strong acting ability and makes him a favourite among audiences. He is a talented actor and a popular endorser for many brands in and outside of South Korea.

He’s known for his positive image and ability to connect with a wide range of demographics.

Suzy is known for her versatility as an actress, taking on roles in various genres. She was a member of the popular K-pop girl group Miss A, which debuted in 2010 under JYP Entertainment.

