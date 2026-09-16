Singapore News | 3 m read

6 Malaysians get up to 12 years’ jail in Singapore with 24 strokes of the cane for S$4.9M King Albert Park poker-game robbery

Nick Karean | September 16, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Six Malaysian men received jail terms ranging from seven years eight months to 12 years 11 months over the 2024 robbery.

The gang stole about S$4.9 million in cash, watches, valuables, and cryptocurrency from a King Albert Park bungalow.

Singapore Police recovered about S$1.69 million, leaving roughly S$3.21 million of the stolen property unrecovered. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Six Malaysians have been jailed, with five receiving 24 strokes of the cane, after a carefully planned armed robbery at a King Albert Park bungalow. The men stole about S$4.9 million during a poker game on April 18, 2024. The haul included cash, luxury watches, and about S$3.6 million in cryptocurrency.

The six men pleaded guilty to armed gang robbery and related offences. One other suspect, 33-year-old Muhammad Yusuf Kassim, remains at large, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Sep 14). The gang observed the house before striking Wong Chi Shan and Goh Boon Tong learned about the high-stakes games in late 2023. They later visited the house and noticed that its gate and main door were sometimes left open. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. They recruited Mohd Hamidon Ahmed, who brought in more men for the operation. The group prepared masks, gloves, duct tape, cable ties, machetes, and baseball bats.

On the night of the robbery, seven men entered the house and tied up the people inside. They then searched for cash and valuables. The gang also checked phones for cryptocurrency apps before transferring digital coins to a wallet they controlled. Only part of the stolen money was recovered The stolen property included a Patek Philippe worth more than S$500,000, two Rolex watches worth over S$55,000 each, and a Richard Mille watch valued at S$320,000. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The robbers escaped through Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints before regrouping in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They later divided the proceeds among themselves.

Singapore Police recovered about S$1.69 million. Around S$3.21 million remains lost. Wong and Goh each received 12 years and 11 months’ jail, 24 strokes of the cane and a S$4,000 fine. Hamidon received 10 years and six months’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

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Kartik Palaniappan and Muhammad Tauffiq Ahmad Fauzi received seven years and eight months in jail and 24 strokes of the cane. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Mohd Hashim Ismail, aged 51, received eight years and eight months but can't be caned because of his age. A serious warning about Singapore’s security Justice Aidan Xu described the robbery as carefully planned and said that punishment for it must deter similar future attacks. The case also demonstrated how criminals can exploit small details, from an unlocked door to information about valuable gatherings. Singapore is known for strong public safety, but homes still need basic security. As wealth can attract attention, security shouldn't depend on luck.