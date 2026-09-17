Singapore News | 3 m read

NParks raids across Singapore lead to seizure of 101 illegally kept wildlife

Anna Maria Romero | September 17, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: In one of the largest seizures of illegally kept wildlife in recent years, the National Parks Board (NParks), the agency responsible for greenery, biodiversity conservation, and animal health, announced on Wednesday (Sept 16) that its officers had seized more than 100 illegally kept wildlife after raids were conducted across Singapore. Among the animals, 13 were found dead in the places where they were seized, and NParks said that this is likely due to poor and unsuitable living conditions, including insufficient space, lack of ventilation, and poor access to food and water. Additionally, many of the wildlife were in poor health, the agency added, giving the example of a leopard gecko that not only had a ruptured and infected eye, but was also unable to fully shed its skin.

Unfortunately, on animal welfare grounds, a leopard Gekko had to be euthanised, and other leopard geckos and axolotls were lethargic and in a poor physical state. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “These conditions are highly indicative of a long period of time captive under poor conditions,” NParks noted. The raids were carried out as part of endeavours to curb the illegal sale and possession of wildlife, and the animals seized included lizards, newts, pythons, tarantulas and turtles, and several belong to endangered and protected species. On Sept 14, officers from the agency carried out simultaneous raids on the homes of six people who are suspected of being involved in the sale of wildlife species, have illegally kept wildlife, or both.

The six individuals are now under investigation. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. NParks said it seized a total of 101 wildlife specimens, all of which are non-native species to Singapore. Moreover, these species are not allowed to be sold, offered for sale, or kept as pets in the city-state. Some of the wildlife are also protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), including the Armadillo Girdled Lizard, Axolotl, Blue Beauty Anole, Mount Elliot Leaf-tailed Gecko, Pig-nosed Turtle and Rosy Boa.

The seized animals are now under the care of NParks’ Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation. They will be under quarantine, since their provenance is unknown and they may have diseases that can infect other animals and humans. After the quarantine period, they will either be repatriated or donated to animal establishments such as zoos. NParks added that euthanasia is the last resort for the wildlife.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now