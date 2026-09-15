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LTA introduces new lodgement service for heavy vehicle overnight parking from Sep 15, giving owners more flexibility under VPC scheme

Merzsam Singkee | September 15, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will introduce a new lodgement service for the overnight parking of heavy vehicles from Sep 15, 2026, expanding the existing Vehicle Parking Certificate scheme to give heavy vehicle owners more flexibility in meeting their operational needs. Under the current VPC scheme, introduced in 1994, heavy vehicle owners must secure a designated licensed parking lot between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. before they can register a new vehicle, transfer ownership, or renew road tax. The scheme was designed to ensure heavy vehicles are parked responsibly and curb indiscriminate parking. LTA said the Government has received feedback that greater flexibility in overnight parking arrangements would better support the evolving operational needs of the industry.

How the lodgement service works Under the new service, heavy vehicle owners will be permitted to park their vehicles overnight at suitable locations within private and non-residential premises, including industrial facilities, authorised worksites, and commercial properties, that are not formally designated as licensed heavy vehicle parking spaces. Owners must lodge the parking location via the OneMotoring Digital Service and submit proof of parking consent from the premises owner. Each lodgement can be made for a period of up to two years at no fee. Upon a successful lodgement, owners will receive a letter of acknowledgement from LTA and be regarded as having met the VPC overnight parking requirements for the purposes of registering a new vehicle, transferring ownership, or renewing road tax. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The lodgement service applies to heavy goods vehicles or concrete mixers with a maximum laden weight of more than 5,000 kg, and buses with a seating capacity of more than 15 persons excluding the driver. Trailers are currently undergoing a separate two-year trial on the suspension of the VPC requirement from Feb 6, 2026.

Responsibilities and enforcement Owners who opt for the lodgement service remain responsible for ensuring their parking arrangements comply with existing parking rules and do not cause public disamenities or safety hazards. Heavy vehicles may not be parked on public roads or in residential estates, which are rules that remain unchanged. Owners found non-compliant with the lodgement requirements will have their lodgement revoked.

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LTA and relevant authorities will step up enforcement efforts against indiscriminate parking of heavy vehicles along public roads in tandem with the new service. LTA said the lodgement service is part of broader efforts to keep the VPC scheme relevant and responsive to industry needs, and that the Government will continue reviewing the scheme and facilitating additional heavy vehicle parking spaces where needed.