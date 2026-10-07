Singapore News | 2 m read

91 deregistered vehicles impounded as LTA, SPF step up island-wide enforcement

Merzsam Singkee | October 7, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) have impounded 91 deregistered vehicles following a joint island-wide enforcement blitz in September 2026, as authorities step up action against the use of vehicles that are neither roadworthy nor insured and do not have a valid COE or road tax. The enforcement operation follows the significant increase in maximum penalties for keeping or using unregistered or deregistered vehicles introduced in February 2026, under which first-time offenders face fines of up to S$20,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years, with penalties doubled for repeat offenders. Reported cases of deregistered vehicles on Singapore roads tripled from 75 in 2024 to 245 in 2025.

The Land Transport and Related Matters (No. 2) Bill, introduced for First Reading in Parliament on September 8, 2026, will introduce further measures to enforce timely and proper disposal of deregistered vehicles.

These include the Authorised Exporter Scheme, which requires deregistered vehicles to be exported through LTA-authorised exporters operating from approved premises, a shortened 14-day grace period for owners to fulfil disposal requirements, daily fines for convicted offenders who continue to refuse disposal, restrictions on vehicle registration for high-risk individuals, and the criminalisation of selling or supplying deregistered vehicles with knowledge that they will be kept or used on public roads. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

What vehicle owners must do LTA reminded owners that when deregistering a vehicle being traded in, the transfer of ownership must be completed before deregistration, with the buyer confirming the transaction on LTA’s OneMotoring website.

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