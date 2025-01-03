SINGAPORE: Singaporean households can now claim S$300 worth of CDC vouchers to help with daily expenses. Half of the vouchers, S$150, can be used at hawker stalls and heartland merchants, and the other S$150 can be used at participating supermarkets. The vouchers are valid until Dec 31, 2025.

The latest tranche of vouchers was announced on Jan 3, 2025 at Marine Parade Town Centre. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, joined by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, attended the event. The event was hosted by five mayors: Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman, Mr Desmond Choo, Ms Low Yen Ling, Ms Denise Phua, and Mr Alex Yam.

In his speech, Mr Gan, also the Minister for Trade and Industry, shared that the launch is the first 2025 event by the Community Development Councils to mark the start of Singapore’s SG60 celebrations.

These vouchers are a continuation of the Assurance Package, which aims to support households amid rising prices.

This latest tranche follows the S$300 in CDC vouchers disbursed in June 2024 and will benefit 1.33 million households. The vouchers can be used at 23,000 heartland merchants’ stores and hawker stalls, as well as at eight supermarket chains with around 400 participating outlets.

To mark SG60, some participating hawkers, heartland merchants, and supermarkets, are offering promotions for those using CDC vouchers. Some heartland merchants and hawkers will offer extra discounts or gifts to help customers get more value from their vouchers. Supermarkets like Cold Storage, Giant, FairPrice, and Prime Supermarket will also have in-store promotions for customers using CDC vouchers.

In 2024, each Singaporean household received a total of S$800 in CDC vouchers, split into two rounds: S$500 in January and S$300 in June. As of Dec 31, 2024, 97 per cent of Singaporean households had claimed their vouchers, and over S$1 billion (97.5 per cent) of the claimed amount was spent at participating hawkers, heartland merchants and supermarkets.

Since the launch of the digital CDC vouchers in December 2021, a total of around S$1.6 billion has been spent, with S$907 million at hawkers and heartland merchants, and S$689 million at supermarkets.

According to The Straits Times, Ms Low, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, shared that S$1.008 billion was claimed for the 2024 vouchers. Of this, S$500 million was spent at heartland merchants, and S$508 million was used at supermarkets.

About S$331 million, or roughly two-thirds of the amount spent at heartland merchants, was spent on food and beverages, including purchases at coffee shops, cafes, and hawker stalls.

Ms Low, also chair of the Mayors’ Committee and Mayor of the South West District, added that S$72 million was spent at minimarts, while S$95 million went to other services, such as salons and stationery stores.

Mr Gan said, “Even though prices may not be rising as fast, we understand that Singaporeans remain concerned about cost of living. We have taken several measures to address these concerns and we stand ready to do more to support Singaporeans.”

He highlighted that as part of the Assurance Package, all adult Singaporeans received up to S$600 in cash in December 2024. He also noted that about 600 coffee shop stalls now accept CDC vouchers, providing budget meal options.

He said, “The positive impact of the CDC vouchers scheme is a good showcase of what we can achieve by having the public and private sectors working together.”

In January, eligible households will also receive extra U-Save rebates for utility bills and rebates for service and conservancy charges.

How to claim your CDC Vouchers

The process for claiming and spending the vouchers remains the same as previous tranches. Only one member of the household with a Singpass account needs to claim the vouchers for everyone in the household.

Visit go.gov.sg/cdcv Select CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025 (January) Log in with a Singpass account to claim

After claiming, a link to the vouchers will be sent via SMS from “gov.sg”, which can be shared with other household members.

For those who need help with the digital process, support is available at community centres (CCs) and SG Digital Community Hubs. Volunteers, including students from local institutions, will be available at selected CCs, alongside CDC ambassadors, from Jan 3 to 16, 2025, to assist with claiming the vouchers. There will be priority queues for seniors and people with disabilities at CCs.

Assistance will also be provided to residents without smartphones or those who need help setting up Singpass accounts or resetting passwords. For more details, visit https://vouchers.cdc.gov.sg/ /TISG

