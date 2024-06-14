SINGAPORE: The FairPrice Save Every Day campaign is back, giving shoppers a chance to save significantly over the next three months. Announced on June 13, this initiative will help shoppers save over S$2,000 by utilising more than 400 vouchers available on the FairPrice Group (FPG) app.

The Straits Times reported that from June to September, shoppers can use these vouchers to purchase selected daily essentials at discounted prices. The vouchers cover a wide range of products, including fresh and frozen food, household goods, and personal care items.

The campaign spans across all FairPrice outlets, including FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, and Unity stores, making it convenient for consumers to take advantage of the savings.

In addition to the digital vouchers on the FPG app, physical vouchers are also available. These can be collected at cashier counters and store front standees in FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Xtra stores.

Notably, the vouchers are not accepted at FairPrice on Wheels mobile stores. However, there is no limit to the number of times a voucher can be used during the campaign period, and multiple vouchers can be combined in a single transaction, offering flexibility and substantial savings.

This year, the Save Every Day campaign also includes 10 online-exclusive vouchers specifically for household appliances and electronics, such as vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and mobile phones.

Introduced in 2021, the Save Every Day campaign has grown in popularity each year. In 2023, 1.5 million vouchers were redeemed, which is nearly seven times the number redeemed in 2022.

FairPrice Group’s Chief Executive, Vipul Chawla, emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting the community, saying, “Our aim with the Save Every Day Campaign is to help alleviate some of the financial burden that so many in Singapore are facing by providing them with increased access to the staples that they need.”

Adding to the financial relief, FairPrice Group has also absorbed a 1 percentage point increase in the goods and services tax on 500 staple items at its stores until June.

Popular items among customers in previous campaigns have included vouchers for beverages and household items such as milk, oats, and facial tissue. /TISG

