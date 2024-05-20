SINGAPORE: Good news! June is fast approaching, and so is the S$300 June 2024 CDC voucher.

In the recently announced Budget 2024, the Singaporean Government has committed to partnering with Community Development Councils (CDCs) to distribute an additional S$600 in CDC Vouchers to every Singaporean household.

This initiative is part of the enhanced Assurance Package designed to support households amidst economic uncertainties.

JKDEARS News reported that the vouchers will be distributed in two instalments. The first tranche of S$300 will be paid at the end of June 2024, with the second S$300 scheduled for January 2025.

This follows the earlier distribution of S$500 CDC Vouchers in January 2024, making the total allocation for each household S$1,100 over two years.

So, how can you claim the S$300 June 2024 CDC voucher?

How to claim CDC Vouchers

Singaporean households can claim their CDC Vouchers electronically through a straightforward process on the official website.

One member can log in using their Singpass account to redeem the CDC vouchers for a family.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to claim the S$300 CDC Vouchers in June 2024:

Visit the Official Website: Go to vouchers.cdc.gov.sg. Click on Claim Now: Find and select the “Claim Now” button in the CDC Voucher 2024 section. Login with Singpass: Log in using your Singpass account credentials. Receive the Vouchers: A link to access your voucher will be sent via SMS to your registered mobile number.

Who’s Eligible for the CDC Voucher

To be eligible for the S$300 CDC Vouchers in June 2024, households must meet the following requirements:

Singapore Citizen: At least one household member must be a Singaporean citizen.

Valid Singpass Account: The applicant must have an active Singpass account.

Registered Mobile Number: The mobile number must be valid and registered.

Sharing the Vouchers

Once claimed, the vouchers can be shared with family members. To do this, follow these steps:

Visit the Website: Return to the vouchers.cdc.gov.sg site. Click on Share My Voucher: After claiming your voucher, select the “Share My Voucher” option. Share the Link: You can either share the link directly or copy it to send via messaging apps.

How to use the CDC Vouchers

The CDC Vouchers are versatile and can be used at participating supermarkets, heartland merchants, and hawkers.

Participating businesses will display the appropriate decals: a teal “CDC Voucher” decal for heartland merchants and hawkers and a yellow “CDC Supermarket Voucher” decal for supermarkets.

The S$300 CDC Vouchers are split equally, with S$150 allocated for use at supermarkets and S$150 at hawkers and heartland merchants.

The same distribution applies to the January 2025 tranche. Previously, in January 2024, the S$500 CDC Vouchers were divided into S$250 each for supermarket use, hawkers, and heartland merchants.

Singapore’s new Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, announced these details during his Budget 2024 speech on February 16, 2024. He emphasised the government’s ongoing support for households, particularly in challenging economic times.

The June 2024 vouchers will be valid until Dec 31, 2024. This validity period ensures that households have ample time to utilise the vouchers for their everyday needs.

The government distributed S$500 worth of CDC Vouchers to around 1.27 million Singaporean households in early January 2024.

For a visual approach on how to redeem the CDC vouchers, you can also check here. /TISG

