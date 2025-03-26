SINGAPORE: FairPrice Group will deliver fresh eggs to over 46,000 beneficiaries, including low-income families, seniors, and migrant workers, in 2025 as part of FairPrice Foundation’s plan to provide S$1 million worth of fresh protein to vulnerable communities across Singapore by 2030.

In its statement released on Tuesday (March 25), the group said that over the next five years, FairPrice Foundation will work with charity and community partners to “ensure that distributions reach the beneficiaries who need them most.”

So far, 18 organisations, including Lions Befrienders, Children’s Aid Society, Migrant Workers’ Centre, and M3, have joined the 2025 Protein Pledge.

The initiative was driven by findings from FairPrice Group’s study, A Full Plate: A Look At The Nutritional State Of The Nation, which explored Singaporeans’ changing food habits. The study showed that low-income respondents preferred fresh protein over processed or canned food, which is usually given in food donation programmes.

FairPrice Group’s CEO and FairPrice Foundation board member, Mr Vipul Chawla, said the Protein Pledge aims to “bridge the food and nutrition gap for those in need by improving their access to fresh protein.” He added that FairPrice Foundation’s goal is to make “every day a little better for the underprivileged” by providing essentials they need.

However, some Singaporeans responded on a sour note. One commenter remarked, “Give egg, take away chicken.” Another suggested, “Can’t you set a law that all seniors above the age of 65 can have an allowance for daily living? They work hard all their lives and can’t you at least make their remaining years easier? It’s really not that difficult rather than the government spending on unnecessary things.”

Organisations serving these communities can visit go.fpg.sg/protein-pledge to learn more and apply to join the programme. /TISG

