SINGAPORE: FairPrice shoppers can look forward to discounts on five popular house-brand products each week for 12 weeks until May 28, the supermarket announced on March 7, as part of its campaign to celebrate Singapore’s 60th year of independence, known as SG60.

In the first week of FairPrice’s Best Sellers for Less campaign, running from March 6 to 12, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 36 per cent on FairPrice house-brand canola oil, Thai white fragrant rice, two-ply bathroom tissues, roasted chicken mid wings, and tortilla chips.

Throughout the 12-week period, promotions will also include food and beverage staples, kitchen and bathroom essentials, and other snack items.

FairPrice Group chief executive Vipul Chawla said, “We want to repay the trust that Singaporeans have in our own brands by bringing the best of the range to even more in Singapore ensuring that everyone has the essentials they need to celebrate SG60 together.”

FairPrice currently has over 3,500 own-brand products, which are generally priced 10 to 15 per cent lower than other branded options.

For more details on the group’s SG60 promotions, visit https://www.fairpricegroup.com.sg/sg60/. /TISG