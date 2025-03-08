Business

FairPrice shoppers to enjoy up to 36% off in first week of 12-week SG60 deals

ByMary Alavanza

March 8, 2025
FairPrice Group SG60 deals

SINGAPORE: FairPrice shoppers can look forward to discounts on five popular house-brand products each week for 12 weeks until May 28, the supermarket announced on March 7, as part of its campaign to celebrate Singapore’s 60th year of independence, known as SG60.

In the first week of FairPrice’s Best Sellers for Less campaign, running from March 6 to 12, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 36 per cent on FairPrice house-brand canola oil, Thai white fragrant rice, two-ply bathroom tissues, roasted chicken mid wings, and tortilla chips.

Throughout the 12-week period, promotions will also include food and beverage staples, kitchen and bathroom essentials, and other snack items.

FairPrice Group chief executive Vipul Chawla said, “We want to repay the trust that Singaporeans have in our own brands by bringing the best of the range to even more in Singapore ensuring that everyone has the essentials they need to celebrate SG60 together.”

See also  More than 12 victims lose over $9K in FairPrice phishing scam involving fake $500 gift card offers

FairPrice currently has over 3,500 own-brand products, which are generally priced 10 to 15 per cent lower than other branded options.

For more details on the group’s SG60 promotions, visit https://www.fairpricegroup.com.sg/sg60/. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

SIAS seeks clarification from CDL following boardroom brawl—Father proposed to remove son after allegations of attempted coup

March 7, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

DHL to cut 8,000 jobs in Germany as it aims to save over €1B by 2027 amid expected weaker profit growth in the logistics industry

March 7, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Catherine Wu resigns as adviser to Millennium & Copthorne Hotels; Kwek Leng Beng says son can’t ‘justify his board coup’ now

March 5, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

In the House

Gerald Giam calls on MOE to expand recreational sports CCAs so more students can play

March 8, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

Sinkhole risks in Malaysia: 24 cases in five years, Perak the worst hit

March 8, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Asia

Singapore and Japan lead Asia in embracing flexible work models, survey reveals

March 8, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

Eight minutes with Jisoo: The BLACKPINK star’s presence draws hordes of Blinks to Orchard

March 8, 2025 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.