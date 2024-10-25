SINGAPORE: A recent global workplace survey by Unispace found that Singaporeans are the most dissatisfied with current hybrid work setups compared to its global peers. Despite this, data suggests that flexible work arrangements are here to stay, as demands for flexibility in work have expanded, as reported by Forbes.

Upskilling is seen as a key solution to help businesses and workers adapt to this new reality. DPM Gan Kim Yong recently highlighted the need for upskilling and productivity-led growth, as Singapore’s labour force growth is expected to slow down with the city-state becoming a “super-aged” society in 2026.

However, in today’s new norm of hybrid work, it can be difficult to create a win-win situation between providing upskilling opportunities to employees and jobseekers, while addressing employers’ concerns about attracting and retaining top talent. As Jobstreet’s Hiring, Compensation, & Benefits Report 2024 found, only 13% of Singapore employers are looking to expand their training programmes.

Around 31% of job seekers in Singapore have also said that their top reason for searching for a new job is the lack of opportunities for upward progression, highlighting the crucial role of upskilling.

In an interview with The Independent Singapore, Liyana Soh, Head of Marketing at Jobstreet by SEEK in Singapore, said that although this is the case, “employees need not wait for employer-provided opportunities, as there are free online resources that they can use to fine-tune their skills and learn new ones.”

She explained, “For instance, Jobstreet’s Career Hub offers quick, accessible courses that people can complete at their own pace, making upskilling from home convenient. Participants are also awarded certifications that can be added to their CVs and resumes upon course completion, enhancing their credentials and boosting career prospects.”

Hybrid work has become a permanent feature of the workplace, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down, Ms Soh remarked.

When asked how upskilling can create a win-win scenario for both employers and employees in terms of workforce adaptability and career development in a hybrid model, she noted that for workers, upskilling helps with career growth, keeps them motivated, and improves their competitiveness. Meanwhile, for employers, it creates a more skilled and agile team able to handle changing technologies and market demands.

“Ideally, in a hybrid work environment, upskilling would boost productivity, job satisfaction, as well as employee engagement,” she said.

Ms Soh emphasised that digital literacy is a critical area for upskilling, as it helps employees work effectively in a flexible work environment. Digital communications and Microsoft Suite rank among the top three most in-demand skills in job postings, she shared.

“Ensuring employees are proficient in digital collaboration tools, project management software, and cybersecurity is essential for maintaining productivity and safeguarding data across dispersed teams,” she added.

Besides technical skills, she said that soft skills, such as communication, time management, and adaptability, are also crucial, as they enable smoother collaboration between remote and in-office employees.

When asked how employers can measure the success of their upskilling initiatives in improving employee retention, she cited an example of what they do at Jobstreet—feedback forms after every workshop.

The questions in the feedback forms focus on whether employees feel these sessions helped improve their daily work and if they would recommend the initiative to colleagues.

However, Ms Soh warned against relying solely on numbers. “The real value of upskilling lies in empowering employees and bridging skill gaps, which goes beyond numerical data.”

Her advice to Singapore firms: “It is hence critical to foster a culture of continuous learning by recognising progress and providing regular skill updates that can boost employee engagement. Organisations can also empower managers with the resources to guide development and incorporate upskilling into performance reviews, making it a seamless part of the workplace culture.”

“It is also crucial to consider whether employees have the bandwidth to take on these upskilling programmes. I would suggest helping employees identify areas of improvement – be it productivity or skill gaps – while providing flexible access to a variety of courses that are catered to their schedule,” she added.

As an example, she shared that some Jobstreet employees returned to the office on their remote workdays to attend a first aid course, while others took a company-sponsored online Microsoft Excel class.

“These opportunities are strategically scheduled during a low-workload period to benefit everyone and minimise disruption to daily work,” she said.

Some companies in Singapore that have successfully integrated upskilling into their hybrid work models include DBS Bank, which upskilled over 8,000 employees, offered over 10,000 courses, and filled 30% of job openings internally last year. /TISG

