SINGAPORE: Critics have often labelled Gen Zs as lazy or entitled, citing concerns over their perceived lack of commitment and traditional work values. However, in an interview with The Independent Singapore, Yoshihisa Aono, CEO of Cybozu, a company recognised as one of the top three workplaces in Japan by Great Place to Work, challenges companies to adapt the “proactive not reactive” culture when working with Gen Z.

They are in fact, “efficient-prone workers,” who challenge traditional work culture while advocating for meaningful impact in their careers, Mr Aono argued.

A survey by Resume Builder reported that 74% of managers believe that Gen Z is the most challenging to work with compared to other generations, with some believing that Gen Z should improve their “communication skills” in the workplace.

However, Mr Aono remarked that, “Criticisms about the next generation being lazy, inexperienced, and irresponsible are as old as time.”

“The reason a lot of companies struggle with flexibility is because communication is reactive,” he explained.

According to him, growing up during the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced Gen Z’s emphasis on work-life balance, flexibility, and efficiency over traditional notions of presence and conformity in the workplace.

He emphasised, “Gen Z workers give greater importance to having meaningful roles and the opportunity for career growth. The economy is more globalised and competitive than ever, so younger employees realise the importance of acquiring new skills and staying market-aware. Companies should embrace these passions and rethink the roles they offer.”

“At Cybozu, we encourage every team member to be proactive: get the information you need on your own, ask questions when you’re stuck, and help others when you can,” he noted.

This proactive approach not only enhances productivity but also fosters a culture where employees feel empowered to take initiative.

Adapting cultures to fit everyone

Dealing with the clash between Gen Z’s desire for freedom and traditional Asian corporate values, Mr Aono suggests a balanced approach.

While respecting things like hierarchy and teamwork, companies need to evolve to meet Gen Z’s expectations for autonomy and fulfilling work. Cybozu’s shift from a strict hierarchy to a culture of teamwork, individuality, transparency, and dialogue has reduced turnover significantly and created a supportive environment for all age groups.

He explained, “We identified five teamwork elements that we cultivate within our employees: embrace the common vision, elevate individuality, express yourself with openness and transparency, exercise autonomy, and engage in dialogue and discussion. Obeying elders and doing hours upon hours of overtime are not on the list.”

Effective communication across generations

Managing different communication styles among Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z also requires flexibility and diverse approaches.

Mr Aono stressed the importance of providing multiple communication channels, from face-to-face meetings to digital platforms, that cater to everyone’s preferences. This strategy fosters open conversations and collaboration, crucial for bridging generational gaps and boosting productivity.

He shared, “We promote regular 1-on-1 meetings between managers and team members, either in person or via video conferencing. We also recognize the importance of asynchronous communication, to leave each other messages and collaborate on projects.”

Technology and Gen Z’s skills

When it comes to technology, Gen Z has a knack for AI and digital tools shaping the future workplace; however, Mr Aono advised caution. While AI helps with tasks like data processing and automation, he pointed out the crucial role of human judgement in complex decision-making.

According to him, younger employees who lack experience may not recognise that the quality of AI output is below standard, or may not have the tools to make improvements, but older generations with more experience can more easily spot the flaws with AI.

He noted, “The ideal lies at the confluence of both approaches—implementing AI with the enthusiasm of Gen Z and the checks and balances of older generations.”

Looking forward, Mr Aono predicts workplaces will shift to more flexible styles influenced by Gen Z’s preference for freedom and creativity.

His advice to companies is to “Provide stable, meaningful, flexible jobs, and GenZers will choose your company. If you need proof, we have a significant number of GenZ employees and our turnover rate has been below 5% for the last decade, so we must be doing something right.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos