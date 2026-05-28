Is working two jobs really common to people nowadays? Singaporeans share their thoughts

SINGAPORE: In today’s society, many Singaporeans are struggling financially due to soaring living costs and stagnant wages, and this truth makes many people give extra effort to make money by looking for other jobs that would allow them to not just make ends meet.

Given that the younger generation nowadays are to have a work-life balance, a recent discussion sparked on Reddit about young people having side hustles is getting much more common nowadays.

In the post, a netizen curiously asked whether it has become a norm for the younger generation of workers to take on small ventures in addition to their full-time employment.

With this, a number of netizens shared their thoughts and opinions. One commented that it really depends on a person’s lifestyle and needs. A netizen shared having friends (late 20s to early 30s) who work part-time on weekends and are working with the younger generation. It was stated that these part-time employees all have corporate jobs on weekdays.

Another netizen also declared that most people have no choice because of inflation.

“Cost of living in Singapore has gotten brutal enough that a single income feels increasingly precarious for a lot of young people, especially if you’re trying to save for a flat or just maintain a decent lifestyle without constantly stressing,” a netizen said.

Moreover, for some, they are being pressured by the people around them in terms of having a side hustle. One shared: “It feels like everyone knows a side hustler or two, and somehow just enjoying something for fun is no longer enough.”

“It was kind of fulfilling being busy but extremely tiring…. I’m now so tired that I don’t wanna do any more work… I’m not sure if it’s the norm. It shouldn’t be the norm,” a comment concluded.

In the end, the question of whether side hustles should be expected or a choice differs from one person to another. What is important is that people are able to make decisions based on their own financial situations and priorities in life.