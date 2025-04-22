Jamus Lim: I am not a natural-born politician

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In the run-up to the General Election (GE) on May 3, the Workers’ Party’s (WP) Jamus Lim looked back at the last five years since he was elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) as a newbie to the political arena until Parliament was dissolved last week and the schedules for Nomination Day and Voting Day were announced.

Writing that he has just finished his final meet-the-people session, Assoc Prof Lim added that for him and the other first-time Sengkang MPs, He Ting Ru and Louis Chua, the last GE had been “a heady time, an era where our knowledge of the system was undeterred by the truth of our very long odds.”

He also pointed out that he is “not a natural-born politician.” By day, he is an Economics professor at ESSEC Business School, and he only joined the WP in September 2019, less than a year before the last election, although he had volunteered at grassroots activities before that.

Assoc Prof Lim added that, unlike many politicians who talk about their jobs in the context of their chances of getting re-elected, he “generally think(s) about the work I do from the perspective of taking responsibility for what I had been tasked to do, as a result of the election’s outcome.”

- Advertisement -

In other words, what voters, whom he referred to as representatives’ principal, want should be at the top of MPs’ minds, and they should consider whether their votes and actions reflect this.

Assoc Prof Lim further described his job as advocating for “sensible, evidence-based policies that will benefit Singapore and Singaporeans, but especially the people of Sengkang.” His guiding principle has been to represent the interests of all his constituents, not just those who voted for the WP. He added that his hope has been to leave behind an improved Sengkang.

“All the policies I espoused, the positions I adopted, and the practical steps I undertook; all were shaped by this underlying philosophy,” wrote the MP.

In this pursuit, Assoc Prod Lim has delivered 145 speeches and has been involved in 456 parliamentary questions since getting elected in 2020, doing so to put forth new ideas for how Singapore’s economy, polity, and society can be made better.

- Advertisement -

In hindsight, he added that not all of his ideas were “fantastic” as some had been either “too idealistic, or too niche, or could have been further refined,” although he added that this is the essence of why ideas are brought together in Parliament.

“So long as the proposals were credible, well-meaning, and thoughtful, I felt they were worth discussing. That has always been my comparative advantage, and should we be re-elected, that will be what I will continue to do.”

The incumbent also wrote that he and the other Sengkang MPs have endeavoured to consistently address and resolve municipal concerns brought to their attention or pushed for other agencies to act when the situation called for it.

Since the last election, the number of Sengkang’s hawker centres, coffee shops, preschool facilities, bike paths, and covered walkways has increased. Additionally, the longstanding social issues that residents brought to their attention, including pathways, road safety features, and community facilities such as eldercare centers and playgrounds, have been resolved or improved, Assoc Prof Lim added.

- Advertisement -

He ended his post by writing, “We stand on the shoulders of the giants that have come before us, and I don’t think anyone can claim total credit for the policies that were passed during their time, even if they were ones that they championed vociferously. But I’d like to think that the additional and alternative ideas we put on the table were considered, and even if they were not all accepted outright, we moved closer to a place in between ideal and inadequate. Politics, after all, is the art of compromise. I believe that we have gone further, as a result of the voice of the #workersparty in Parliament.” /TISG

Read also: Jamus Lim saying ‘What we’re trying to deny PAP is a blank cheque’ in 2020 debate emerges again