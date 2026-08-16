SPF: Singaporean man who was rescued from alleged kidnapping in Malaysia is believed to know his kidnapper; he’s now wanted by CNB

Summary

A 32-year-old Singaporean man who was rescued from an alleged kidnapping in Malaysia is now wanted by Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) over a suspected drug-related offence.

Malaysian police rescued the man and a Singaporean woman on Aug 11 after their families raised concerns about their safety.

Both Singaporeans tested positive for drugs, while six Malaysians were arrested over the alleged kidnap-for-ransom plot.

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who was rescued from an alleged kidnapping in Malaysia is now wanted by Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The 32-year-old man was rescued with a 33-year-old Singaporean woman by Malaysian police on Aug 11.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the man is wanted over a suspected drug-related offence. Malaysian police also found that he had no valid travel document, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Aug 13).

The rescued man and woman are wanted by CNB

The woman, who the Malaysian media previously reported was 28 years old, is also his girlfriend and was also found to have tested positive for drugs.

SPF said the pair are believed to know each other. The man is also believed to know one of the alleged kidnappers.

The details add an unexpected layer to a case that began with families worrying about the safety of two Singaporeans overseas.

Families raised the alarm over their safety

The families of both Singaporeans contacted the SPF after becoming concerned about their safety. Their concerns eventually led to coordination between Singapore and Malaysian authorities.

The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) then rescued the pair following the alleged kidnapping. SPF thanked its Malaysian counterparts for their help and close cooperation during the rescue.

The alleged kidnapping is a serious matter, but the circumstances surrounding the man also place him under separate scrutiny.

His lack of a valid travel document and the suspected drug-related offence are being handled separately from the alleged kidnapping.

Being rescued from an alleged crime doesn’t remove other matters that police may still need to investigate.

Six Malaysians arrested over alleged kidnapping

Malaysian media reported that six Malaysians aged between 32 and 46 were arrested. They are being investigated over an alleged kidnap-for-ransom plot.

Five of the six reportedly have previous criminal records. Four also tested positive for drugs. The arrests add another concern to the case, with Malaysian authorities now looking into the alleged kidnapping and the people involved.

This was also the second time in one week that Malaysian police rescued Singaporeans from alleged kidnappings. On Aug 7, Malaysian police rescued a 72-year-old Singaporean man in Kedah in a separate case.

For Singaporeans travelling across the Causeway, the cases show why keeping family members informed about travel plans can matter.

The safest response to trouble overseas is to contact the authorities early and let trained officers handle the rescue.

Read related: SPF: 72 y/o Singaporean man gets rescued after being abducted in Malaysia, lured by job offer; kidnappers demanded S$1M ransom