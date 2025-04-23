Know the athletes who won the Laureus World Sports Awards

- Advertisement -

The Laureus Awards ceremony was recently held in Madrid, and here are the athletes who were honoured for their exceptional performances in sports.

Simone Biles was named Sportswoman of the Year, and the Swedish pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis was honoured as the Sportsman of the Year.

American gymnast Biles earned this recognition after an incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she made a powerful comeback. In the prestigious competition, she won gold medals in the team event, the all-around, and the vault, along with a silver medal in the floor exercise. This success came after her three-year hiatus, when she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. This is the fourth time she has received the Laureus award. She now has the same number of awards as her fellow American and tennis legend, Serena Williams.

Biles shared, “I’m so happy to be here in Madrid and to receive my fourth Laureus Award… I won this Award for the first time in 2017, and Laureus has been a part of my story since then. There might be a little girl watching someone like me on television and deciding she can do it, too.”

Meanwhile, Mondo Duplantis received the Laureus Sportsman of the Year for the first time after being nominated for the past three years. It was handed to him by last year’s winner, tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Duplantis made history by being the second track-and-field athlete to win the award, following sprinting legend Usain Bolt.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Duplantis won his second Olympic gold medal and broke his own world record for the ninth time. A month later, he broke the record again at the Silesia Diamond League event.

Duplantis joked, “I am incredibly honoured to have won my first Laureus, this is the ultimate award that we athletes want to win. I know because this is the fourth time I have been nominated –and that proves it’s harder to win a Laureus than an Olympic gold medal.”

Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade was also honoured with the Comeback of the Year award. She earned the award after making an incredible return to top-level competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the floor exercise and beat Simone Biles.

Her journey as an athlete is inspiring because she battled through serious injuries that once threatened to end her career. Overcoming setbacks, her performance in Paris showed not only her talent but also her determination and resilience to keep doing what she is passionate about.

Teenage football star Lamine Yamal won the Breakthrough of the Year award. The athlete played a key role in helping Spain win the European Championship last year. He is now the sixth footballer to win this award.

Retired tennis star Rafael Nadal received the Laureus Sporting Icon award for his legendary contribution to the sport. The French Open will also pay tribute to Nadal on the opening day of the tournament.

Here are the athletes who won the Laureus World Sports Awards this year:

Simone Biles – World Sportswoman of the Year

Mondo Duplantis – World Sportsman of the Year

Real Madrid – World Team of the Year

Lamine Yamal – World Breakthrough of the Year

Rebeca Andrade – World Comeback of the Year

Jiang Yuyan – World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Tom Pidcock – World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Kick4Life – Laureus Sport for Good

Rafael Nadal – Laureus Sporting Icon

Kelly Slater – Laureus Lifetime Achievement