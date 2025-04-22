Wednesday, April 23, 2025
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Man with hoody hacking system
Photo: Depositphotos/ferita (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Singapore businesses record lowest ransomware attacks in Southeast Asia in 2024

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore businesses recorded the lowest number of ransomware attacks in Southeast Asia in 2024, according to data from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, even as the rest of the region faced a sharp rise in cases. Out of more than 135,000 ransomware attempts, or nearly 400 ransomware attacks per day, detected across the region, only 208 were reported in Singapore.

According to Singapore Business Review, ransomware attacks jumped in the second half of 2024, with nearly 80,000 cases—a big jump from just 57,000 in the first half of the year.

Kaspersky’s report pointed to growing cyber threats to businesses of all sizes, with attackers using more advanced tools and tactics.

Indonesia had the highest number of ransomware attacks recorded last year, with 57,554 cases. This was followed by Vietnam with 29,282 cases and the Philippines with 21,629 cases. Meanwhile, Malaysia saw the most dramatic jumps in ransomware attacks, with 12,643 detections, up 153% compared to the previous year.

- Advertisement -

The report noted that several high-profile breaches included ransomware attacks on a government foreign worker portal, a national data centre, a postal service provider, and several retail systems.

Malaysia’s southern state Johor just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on Monday to raise public awareness on cybersecurity and digital literacy, among other initiatives.

In Singapore, amid cybersecurity threats, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), and the Elections Department (ELD) recently issued a joint advisory to election candidates, warning of potential threats from foreign interference and cybersecurity breaches as the 2025 general election (GE2025) nears.

There are threats of covert and deceptive tactics by foreign actors to sway political discourse and decision-making, as happened in the 2024 Moldovan and Romanian presidential races, and the 2017 French presidential election. /TISG 

- Advertisement -

Read also: Expert warns that Singapore’s growing digital device reliance raises “living room” cybersecurity risks

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Meet Singapore’s newest flexible work tribe: From data analysts to architects, and beauticians

0
SINGAPORE: According to the latest data from Indeed Hiring...

GE2025: RDU wins praise for ceding Jalan Kayu after WP requests the ward

0
SINGAPORE: In a surprising shift from its earlier stance,...

Mediacorp honours the quiet power of Puan Noor Aishah

0
SINGAPORE: A beloved humanitarian who touched the lives of...

Gov’t scrambles to shield businesses as US tariff shockwaves hit—new taskforce deployed in 3-front strategy

0
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) was launched...

Business

Singapore Politics

GE2025: RDU fields Kala Manickam in Jurong Central SMC, switches Emily Woo to Holland-Bukit Timah team, after surprise WP appearance in Jalan Kayu

0
SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) appears to have chosen...

Peoples Voice chief confirms he is fronting three-cornered contest for Potong Pasir

0
SINGAPORE: Peoples Voice (PV) party chief Lim Tean has...

GE2025: RDU wins praise for ceding Jalan Kayu after WP requests the ward

0
SINGAPORE: In a surprising shift from its earlier stance,...

Jamus Lim: I am not a natural-born politician

0
SINGAPORE: In the run-up to the General Election (GE)...

© The Independent Singapore