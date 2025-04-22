Singapore businesses record lowest ransomware attacks in Southeast Asia in 2024

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore businesses recorded the lowest number of ransomware attacks in Southeast Asia in 2024, according to data from cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, even as the rest of the region faced a sharp rise in cases. Out of more than 135,000 ransomware attempts, or nearly 400 ransomware attacks per day, detected across the region, only 208 were reported in Singapore.

According to Singapore Business Review, ransomware attacks jumped in the second half of 2024, with nearly 80,000 cases—a big jump from just 57,000 in the first half of the year.

Kaspersky’s report pointed to growing cyber threats to businesses of all sizes, with attackers using more advanced tools and tactics.

Indonesia had the highest number of ransomware attacks recorded last year, with 57,554 cases. This was followed by Vietnam with 29,282 cases and the Philippines with 21,629 cases. Meanwhile, Malaysia saw the most dramatic jumps in ransomware attacks, with 12,643 detections, up 153% compared to the previous year.

The report noted that several high-profile breaches included ransomware attacks on a government foreign worker portal, a national data centre, a postal service provider, and several retail systems.

Malaysia’s southern state Johor just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on Monday to raise public awareness on cybersecurity and digital literacy, among other initiatives.

In Singapore, amid cybersecurity threats, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), and the Elections Department (ELD) recently issued a joint advisory to election candidates, warning of potential threats from foreign interference and cybersecurity breaches as the 2025 general election (GE2025) nears.

There are threats of covert and deceptive tactics by foreign actors to sway political discourse and decision-making, as happened in the 2024 Moldovan and Romanian presidential races, and the 2017 French presidential election. /TISG

