Huge beehive appeared on the roof of an HDB building, frightening residents

SINGAPORE: Aside from the rampant bird nuisance in HDB blocks, residents were also terrified when they discovered a huge beehive on the roof, from which they needed to kill more than 20 bees and go to sleep with their doors and windows tightly closed.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the beehive was found on the roof behind a unit on the 12th floor located in Ang Mo Kio Street 21. When a reporter visited the site, it was discovered that many bees were gathered around the light source, and about 40 dead bees were scattered in the corridor of the 12th floor and in the stairwell on the 11th floor.

A 60-year-old resident admitted that he discovered a beehive on the roof outside his master bedroom window last Sunday through a neighbor. The size of the beehive was approximately half a meter long, with several bees making it their home.

The resident declared that in just two hours, he killed more than 20 bees with insecticide. He also reported it to the town council but stated that it could be dealt with the next day.

The resident claimed that this was the first time that he had encountered such an incident in his more than 20 years of living in the area.

“I was stung in another place more than 10 years ago, so I am a little worried now. I can only try to keep the doors and windows closed and hope that the authorities can deal with it as soon as possible,” the resident said.

The authorities then launched a bee eradication operation on Monday. The workers then sprayed pesticide onto the beehive with sprayers, causing the bees to scatter. For a time, there were over a hundred bees observed flying around. However, due to the effects of the pesticide, the bees quickly fell to the ground.

The workers repeated the process and sprayed it on bees that were still flying around, until none were left.

Other related news

In other news related to HDB complaints, there was a report where a resident filmed an unusually large flock of birds settling at an HDB flat.

A netizen admitted that this is the first time that he/she had seen many birds at someone’s flat.

Read more about the news story here.