Netizen alarmed by unusual flock of birds at someone’s HDB flat, urges public to report to the authorities

SINGAPORE: Another nuisance relating to birds was caught when a resident filmed an unusually large flock of birds settling at an HDB flat. On Reddit, the netizen admitted that this is the first time that he/she had seen many birds at someone’s flat and claimed that even more birds flew out when he/she stopped filming.

The netizen remarked that he/she had reported the incident to the authorities, and encouraged others to do the same if they encounter similar situations.

Other netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on the post. One commented that having these birds near the HDB flat is ‘highly unsanitary’.

“That’s the issue in my area. The pigeons aren’t scared of humans and cats anymore. Saw once a flock of pigeons attack one cat. Had reported it, but no reply yet… I guess the relevant authorities have too many reports to deal with,” a netizen shared.

For some, they suspected that the owner of the flat was feeding the birds. A comment claimed: “This person thinks out of the box for feeding pigeons. I can’t throw food out to feed then I will ask them to come to my house to eat.”

One more netizen concluded that he/she has reported such cases before. “Nothing was done after they ‘promise’ not to do it again, just to do it again the next week,” the comment concluded.

In Singapore, it is written under the Wildlife Act that pigeons are classified as wild animals; hence, feeding them publicly is illegal. If convicted of such a crime, offenders can be fined or face imprisonment.

Other related news

In similar news related to bird complaints, there was a report where a 67-year-old woman was caught repeatedly feeding pigeons in different HDB estates located in Yishun.

Due to this, the suspect faces four charges for feeding wild animals without permission for violating the Wildlife Act.

Read more about the story here.