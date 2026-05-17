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Pigeons (Photo: Magnific (formerly Freepik/for illustration purposes only) )
In the Hood
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Another bird feeding arrest: A 67-year-old woman caught for repeatedly feeding pigeons in several HDB estates in Yishun

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Another bird feeding arrest was charged in court when a 67-year-old woman was caught repeatedly feeding pigeons in different HDB estates located in Yishun.

The suspect faces four charges for feeding wild animals without permission, thus violating the Wildlife Act, 8worldnews reported.

According to case details, the woman was seen feeding pigeons at least four times between August 2025 and February 2026 in three different areas in Yishin. The first instance happened near Block 755, Yishun Street 22. More so, in January and February this year, she fed pigeons three more times at Blocks 728 and 727, Yishun Street 71.

With this, the suspect has been in custody for medical evaluation. 

It is written under the Wildlife Act that pigeons are classified as wild animals; hence, feeding them publicly is illegal. If convicted of such a crime, first-time offenders can be fined up to S$5,000 per charge. However, the authorities recently passed an amendment, doubling the penalties for this illegal act. 

The government recently revealed that the maximum fine for first-time offenders will now be raised to S$10,000 at maximum from S$5,000, and there will also be an increase for repeat offenders to S$20,000 from S$10,000 at maximum. 

Furthermore, repeat offenders could now also be sentenced to up to 12 months’ imprisonment. This change is expected to take effect in the second half of this year. 

Read more about the revised penalties here

Other related news 

In similar news related to bird feedings, there was a recent report where a woman became angry when a man saw her feeding the pigeons and wanted to stop her. In return, she gave him the middle finger and tried to attack him with her shopping bag. 

Read more about the news story here

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