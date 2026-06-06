‘I got my happy ending’: Man says his wife and in-laws helped him heal from a toxic upbringing

SINGAPORE: A man has touched hearts online after sharing how his wife and in-laws helped him heal from a toxic upbringing and showed him what a happy family truly feels like.

In a post titled “I got my happy ending” on the SGWhispers Facebook group, the man said that he grew up in an “extremely toxic family full of narcissists,” which severely affected his understanding of what was normal and what was not.

He said he endured years of “physical, mental and emotional abuse,” leaving him feeling as though he was never going to be good enough.

At one point, he had even convinced himself that he would spend the rest of his life alone.

Despite everything he went through, the man said he still prayed for his family to turn over a new leaf and become “happy” people.

Unfortunately, that day never came, and he began to believe he would be stuck living with depression forever.

Everything changed, however, when he met his wife.

“One day, I met her and everything changed. Being with her, seeing her smile, her laughter… she was the light while I was in deep darkness. I fell for her, and she felt the same.”

Wanting to give their relationship the best chance possible, the man said he worked hard to address the trauma he had carried with him since childhood.

“I worked on myself for her. I told myself it’s not fair for her to deal with my traumas from my family. I decided to cut off my family members too. Later on, I married her.”

In the early days of their marriage, he stayed with her family for a few months while their new home was being built.

It was during that time that he got a glimpse of a family dynamic he had never experienced before.

“Whatever small things I did, my in-laws said thank you to me. They randomly buy food for everyone. When I make a small mistake, there’s no argument. Just an instant fix. Before I leave for work, they told me to take care.”

“When I reached home, I was greeted with a huge smile from them. We eat together… on the same table. They talk and compliment each other daily. They cooked for me from time to time. They celebrated my birthday, saying they’re happy I’m here.”

“I received gifts from them. We watch movies, TV series together. We play games together. We play board games too. We get to know each other’s interests a lot. All of these are the total opposite in my family.”

The warmth and kindness he experienced from his in-laws left him overwhelmed.

“I never knew this is what a happy family feels like. I can’t help but cry one day. Thinking… my prayers were answered in a different way. I don’t even know if I really deserve it. But… I am eternally grateful for my new family.”

Today, he and his wife are raising children of their own, and he is determined to give them the loving childhood he never had.

“I make time to play with my kids and get to know their life in school. I help out my wife with house chores. We play games together. I make sure to compliment my kids when they do good and make them learn in a healthy way if they made a mistake.”

He and his family also continue to visit his in-laws every other weekend.

Looking back on his journey, the man said he never imagined his life would turn out this way.

“All of this… it’s just, I never would’ve thought. I came from a hellish abusive family, and now… home is my sanctuary. My utopia. They are my motivation to do better. I am forever grateful. Praise be to God.”

“I hope everyone can experience a similar moment in their lives.”

In the comments, many readers expressed relief and happiness that he was able to break away from his past and build a healthier family life.

One wrote, “Happy to hear you did not carry on and pass down the toxic family cycle to your own children. Wishing you and your family all the very best.”

Another said, “God bless, I am happy for you. It is also good that you recognise the effort it takes on your part to be a patient and encouraging parent.”

A third commented, “I am happy for you that you have met the right person and her family, who shower you with love and care that was missing from your own family. Do not be bitter about your past and look to the future. All the best.”

Others said stories like this were refreshing to read amid the negativity often seen on social media. One commenter wrote, “Finally a nice post, and I hope everyone can experience a similar moment in their lives.”

Another added, “Thanks for sharing your story and positivity.”/TISG

Read also: ‘Younger generations have no drive’: Interviewer lashes out after jobseeker rejects insurance role