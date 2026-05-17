‘Younger generations have no drive’: Interviewer lashes out after jobseeker rejects insurance role

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker was left shocked after what he thought was an interview for an admin position allegedly turned into a recruitment pitch for an insurance role and ended with the interviewer scolding him for not being “driven” enough.

Sharing his experience on the r/singaporejobs subreddit, the man said he had originally applied for an “admin and operations” executive position through JobStreet.

According to him, nothing about the listing initially raised red flags. “The executive role on JobStreet and the company and hiring managers seemed pretty legit as it was a local mortgage company.”

However, things apparently took a strange turn the moment he arrived for the interview in Newton.

The man claimed that within minutes of sitting down, the interviewer began trying to convince him to join his team as a “wealth manager” instead.

“The interviewer tried to recruit me to join his team as a wealth manager, citing unlimited income potential and freedom,” he said.

“I kept on rejecting him and asked him if the role I applied for was even real, and he told me that it was actually already filled, and he continued to get me to join his team.”

“After he realised that I was not keen, he became aggressive and even started lecturing me, saying the younger generations have no drive, entrepreneurship spirit, etc.”

Feeling irritated and misled, the man said he decided to leave shortly afterwards, adding that the entire encounter left him with a “sour taste” in his mouth.

“Insurance agents are really the scums of the earth,” he added.

“Honestly, it’s nothing new”

In the discussion thread, quite a few Reddit users said they weren’t really surprised by what happened and shared similar experiences of their own.

One commenter claimed they were once told they would be “banned from ever getting a job in the future” after rejecting a similar insurance-related pitch, though they later found it ironic when the same company contacted them again months later.

Another user said they had come across the same pattern more than 10 years ago when they applied for an “admin assistant” role. According to them, it only became clear during the interview that the job wasn’t really admin work at all, but mainly cold-calling for insurance sales.

“Honestly, it’s nothing new,” they continued. “So be on the lookout for those creatively typed job ads.”

A third claimed, “Most of the insurance organisations are at Newton. Next time, when you know the interview location is at Newton, try to avoid it at all costs. Went there a few times after I graduated, a total waste of time.”

A fourth simply remarked, “The fact that they have to resort to this method just goes to show that the job is not as lucrative as it seems.”

In other news, a woman shared online that she feels stuck because her parents refuse to sell the HDB flat she has been paying for over the past 13 years.

Writing on Reddit’s r/asksg, she explained that after she graduated, her parents could not afford the housing loan anymore, so she stepped in and took over the payments. She is listed as one of the owners of the flat together with them.

Read more: Daughter who paid for parents’ HDB flat for 13 years says they refuse to sell the place, blocking her from getting her own home