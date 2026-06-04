Hong Kong principal who swore at Singapore security guards fired after resignation was rejected

SINGAPORE: Although an educator from Hong Kong whose rude behaviour toward security guards in Singapore was caught on camera recently had already tendered his resignation, the school he worked for rejected it.

Lee Cheuk-hing had asked in his resignation letter that his final day at San Wui Commercial Society Secondary School in Tuen Mun would be on August 31. However, the management chose instead to dismiss him immediately as he had violated the code of conduct the school requires of its staff.

At an undisclosed location in Jurong on May 22, Mr Lee got into an argument with two female security guards over a parking issue. When the guards reportedly asked that the vehicle he and his students were using to be moved, the former school head grew angry, yelling at and even taunting the guards, despite efforts from at least three onlookers to get him to calm down.

After the video was widely shared and Mr Lee was heavily criticised, both Hong Kong’s Education Bureau and the authorities from Singapore said the incident would be investigated.

The school issued a public apology for the incident, and its manager said that Mr Lee had been suspended as his conduct during the incident did not meet public expectations.

On Friday (May 29), Mr Lee resigned from his position and issued a tearful apology via video.

The school, however, issued a statement on Wednesday (June 3) saying that the former principal’s “vulgar” behaviour is against the school’s code of conduct for its educators, particularly the guidelines that had been stipulated by the Education Bureau, CNA reported.

“This constitutes the immediate dismissal of Mr Lee and the removal of all his duties at the school,” the statement from the school’s management committee read.

The school’s manager, Edmund Wong Chun-sek, also said that Lee’s dismissal had been done with a view toward the students’ best interests and well-being.

Mr Lee’s apology

In his apology video, Mr Lee said, “As a principal, I should lead by example. Regardless of the circumstances, I should remain calm and restrained. But unfortunately, I failed to do so. I admit [my mistake] and apologise to everyone.”

He also appealed to his students not to follow his mistakes, and to do their best to remain calm and solve problems reasonably.

“Let my mistake serve as a warning; do not let a moment of impulse drive you to say things that you will deeply regret in the future,” he added. /TISG

Read also: Action taken against Hong Kong teacher who carried student like a bride