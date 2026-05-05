Man tries to stop woman feeding pigeons, receives a middle finger instead

SINGAPORE: It is illegal to feed pigeons and wildlife in Singapore, and a man who saw a woman doing so just wanted to stop her. However, the woman became angry in return, gave him the middle finger, and tried to attack him with her shopping bag.

As reported by 8world News, the incident happened at the Choa Chu Kang area. On TikTok, user @halalchickenstripz shared: “Aunty you know you’re not supposed to feed pigeons right?”

The man who posted the video admitted that after telling the woman to stop, she reacted aggressively. The man, not wanting to fight back, said that he chose to leave, but the woman followed him closely, threw the object in her hand at him, and splashed the liquid from a bottle at him.

For context, the man claimed that he approached the woman to tell her that feeding the pigeons is not allowed. “Her response was to attack me. Then I started recording. I wasn’t going to let her slide for attacking me so I followed her for a bit so I could report to the police her last known location,” the man further declared.

With this, the man immediately reported the incident to the police. Police confirmed that they have received the report and that the investigation is ongoing.

Netizens shared their thoughts and opinions on what happened in the comments section. Many people made a joke out of the situation. One claimed: “She’s so kind, not only did she feed the birds, she also hydrated you.”

Another netizen joked: “I want free food too.”

For some, they commended the man for stopping the woman and said: “Bro you did a good job.”

More so, many people shared that the woman always does this, and suggested just letting her be. One netizen concluded: “Some people think that they get good karma for feeding birds and other animals.”

Other related news

In related news about Singapore birds, there was a recent report where birds have once again become a problem in residential areas.

In Bishan, different types of birds have been spotted targeting food across the area. Mynas have been pecking at fruits, while pigeons go after leftovers, creating ongoing frustration for both stallholders and customers.

Read more about the news story here.