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Birds pecking on leftover foods (Photo: Lianhe Zaobao )
Asia This Week
1 min.Read

Residents, businesses in Bishan stressed as birds target leftovers and more

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Birds have once again become a problem in residential areas, this time in Bishan, where residents and businesses say the situation is getting harder to manage.

Different types of birds have been spotted targeting food across the area. Mynas have been pecking at fruits, while pigeons go after leftovers, creating ongoing frustration for both stallholders and customers.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the issue has persisted for years at Bishan North Shopping Centre, with little improvement. When reporters visited the area, pigeons, crows, and mynas were seen roaming freely, especially near fruit stalls and coffee shops.

The birds appear unfazed by human presence, often lingering near diners and scavenging around bins for food. Some have even been seen pecking at food offerings meant for worship.

A 47-year-old fruit stall worker said the problem has been ongoing for about a decade, with daily losses of $10 to $20 due to damaged produce.

“Once the fruit has been pecked at, it can no longer be sold, which is very frustrating… I cover up whatever isn’t on display to prevent further damage,” the worker said.

A 43-year-old coffee shop employee shared similar concerns, particularly around hygiene.

“We chase them away whenever we see them. They’re quite clever—they don’t go onto tables but stay on the ground looking for scraps. Even in small numbers, they’re still a nuisance,” the worker said.

Some businesses have taken matters into their own hands. One coffee shop has installed large nets to deter birds, but workers say the problem is returning.

“The number of birds is gradually increasing again. We hope authorities can step in and improve the situation,” said a 65-year-old employee.

Related

In a separate incident, crows near Chinatown Complex were reported to have attacked more than 10 people in a week, allegedly targeting individuals with bald or thinning hair.

Read more about the news story here

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