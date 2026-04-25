SINGAPORE: Crows nesting near Chinatown Complex have reportedly been attacking passersby, with more than 10 people affected in the past week.

The birds appear to be targeting individuals with bald or thinning hair, according to Shin Min Daily News.

A resident said three crows have been seen around a tree near the complex, where they are believed to have built a nest.

In one video, an elderly man was walking past when a crow suddenly swooped down and struck his head before he could react.

In another instance, a crow flew towards a passerby but veered away at the last moment.

Business owners in the area said the attacks have been happening almost daily, typically around 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., with two to three crows circling overhead.

One shop owner said the birds are likely becoming aggressive as they protect their nest and chicks.

He added that while around 10 people have been affected so far, the incidents have not significantly impacted business.

Other related news

In a similar case, residents at an HDB block have raised concerns over repeated crow attacks along a sixth-floor corridor. Some said it has become difficult to move around safely, with many now wearing hats or carrying umbrellas to avoid being targeted.

Read more about the news story here.