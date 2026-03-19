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Thursday, March 19, 2026
32 C
Singapore
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In the Hood
1 min.Read

Even umbrella can’t stop them: Woman pecked over 10 times by crows in Yishun

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Residents at an HDB block have raised concerns over repeated crow attacks along the sixth-floor corridor. Some say it has become difficult to move around safely and to avoid being targeted, they have started wearing hats and carrying umbrellas whenever they step out.

A man reported to Shin Min Daily News that crows had been appearing near an HDB block in Yishun Street. These crows have become aggressive in the past three weeks, building nests in the trees and frequently swooping down to peck at people.

He added that his wife has been attacked by crows more than 10 times in the past weeks. Last March 14, she was pecked on the head three times by crows, before a passer-by helped chase the crows away. The following day, she was targeted again while returning home from buying groceries, with the birds pecking at her clothes. Even with an umbrella, she was unable to avoid the attacks.

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Now, she and her husband keep bamboo poles at all times in case crows fly in and attack them.

Another resident also shared that she had been seeing crows flying around in the corridor, and to avoid being pecked at, she instead uses the elevator on the other side.

When a reporter visited the HDB block, a pair of crows were seen perched on a tree about five stories high. The crows would occasionally fly to the railings of the corridor,  where there was a lot of bird droppings. As the reporter tried to get closer to the tree to observe, a crow suddenly swooped down, which forced the reporter to avoid it. 

In relation to crow attacks, there was a report that crow complaints in Singapore have tripled in the last five years, and it has been causing great disturbance to citizens. 

The Minister for National Development, Chee Hong Tat, announced that Singapore is set to resume its crow shooting operations starting the second half of March 2026 as an additional measure to reduce the growing crow population in the country.

See also  "Are S'poreans generally rude/entitled?" — Diner asks after another diner shouts at waiter: “OI, THIS HOW YOU SERVE FOOD AH?”

Read more about the news article here.

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